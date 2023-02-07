News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
10
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
Metn
12
o
Keserwan
12
o
North
12
o
South
6
o
Bekaa
5
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Take Me Out Na2ashit
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
10
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
Metn
12
o
Keserwan
12
o
North
12
o
South
6
o
Bekaa
5
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Quora opens its new AI chatbot app Poe to the general public
Variety
2023-02-07 | 10:00
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Quora opens its new AI chatbot app Poe to the general public
Q&A platform Quora has opened up public access to its new AI chatbot app, Poe, which lets users ask questions and get answers from a range of AI chatbots, including those from ChatGPT maker, OpenAI, and other companies like Anthropic. Beyond allowing users to experiment with new AI technologies, Poe’s content will ultimately help to evolve Quora itself, the company says.
Quora first announced Poe’s mobile app in December, but at the time, it required an invite to try it out. With the public launch on Friday, anyone can now use Poe’s app. For now, it’s available only to iOS users, but Quora says the service will arrive on other platforms in a few months.
In an announcement, the company explained it decided to launch Poe as a standalone product that’s independent of Quora itself because of how quickly AI developments and changes are now taking place. However, there will be some connections between the Q&A site and Poe. If and when Poe’s content meets a high enough quality standard, it will be distributed on Quora’s site itself, where it has the ability to reach Quora’s 400 million monthly visitors, the company noted.
To use Poe — which stands for “Platform for Open Exploration” — iOS users will have to create an account that’s verified with both a phone number and email address. They can then switch between three different AI chatbots available at launch.
These include the general knowledge chatbots Sage, Claude and Dragonfly. Both Sage and Dragonfly are powered by OpenAI while Claude is powered by Anthropic technology. All have their own limitations at present. For instance, Sage and Claude don’t have knowledge of events after 2021, and Dragonfly may refuse to answer some questions. All three have been known to make incorrect statements — which is another reason why Quora itself isn’t immediately integrating Poe into its service.
The factual inaccuracies offered by AIs like ChatGPT have raised concerns about whether these technologies are ready for primetime. The Wall Street Journal, for example, recently reported how ChatGPT has been shown to be fairly bad at math problems written in natural language, often returning entertaining, but entirely wrong answers with confidence. Another Q&A site, Stack Overflow, also banned users from posting answers created by ChatGPT because of inaccuracies.
Quora, however, sees Poe’s potential in helping AI developers with making their models more useful for the public, by offering an easy-to-use chat interface — something that’s not always the focus for companies building the AI models themselves.'
" … most people and even most companies who are capable of training or fine-tuning these models are not well suited to create these interfaces,” explained the Quora blog post, penned by Quora CEO Adam D’Angelo. “This is particularly true in the back-and-forth dialogue paradigm that has become standard for question answering and other use of large language models like ChatGPT, but we expect it to become useful for other modalities as well. We hope that Poe can fill this gap and greatly reduce the amount of work needed for any AI developer to reach a large audience of users.”
To make Poe more accessible to developers, it plans to offer an API that any AI developer can plug their model into to reach a large, public audience.
“We foresee a large number of models available in the near future. Different models will be optimized for different tasks, they will represent different points of view, or they will have access to different knowledge,” D’Angelo said also in a Twitter thread announcing Poe’s public launch.
In addition to providing an easy way to ask questions of the AI bots, Poe includes some social components. The app lets you create a profile and follow others. Users can publish model output on their profiles, if they choose, making it accessible to their followers. The best examples will also be distributed to all users of Poe through the app’s feed, where others can Like or Repost the chatbot Q&A session. You can move through the feed similar to how you navigate Stories in other social apps — by tapping on the side of the screen to advance or go back to the prior post.
Poe also offers buttons you can tap within each chatbot that let you see what others have shared.
TechCrunch
Variety
Quora
Launches
Poe
Question
Answers
AI
Chatbot
Artificial
Intelligence
OpenAI
ChatGPT
Technology
Public
Bases
Available
Platform
Exploration
General
Next
Boeing says it will cut about 2,000 white-collar jobs in finance and HR
Simple HealthKit is taking on health equity with at-home diagnostics, treatment
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-02-01
OpenAI releases tool to detect AI-generated text, including from ChatGPT
Variety
2023-02-01
OpenAI releases tool to detect AI-generated text, including from ChatGPT
0
Variety
08:06
Google takes on ChatGPT with Bard and shows off AI in search
Variety
08:06
Google takes on ChatGPT with Bard and shows off AI in search
0
Variety
2023-02-03
ChatGPT in spotlight as EU's Breton bats for tougher AI rules
Variety
2023-02-03
ChatGPT in spotlight as EU's Breton bats for tougher AI rules
0
World
2023-02-03
Biden hails January jobs report, waves off inflation question
World
2023-02-03
Biden hails January jobs report, waves off inflation question
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
10:45
New social investment platform Follow taps influencers to mirror their investment strategies
Variety
10:45
New social investment platform Follow taps influencers to mirror their investment strategies
0
Variety
09:56
Laser-focused on creativity, Glowforge adds AI image generation
Variety
09:56
Laser-focused on creativity, Glowforge adds AI image generation
0
Variety
09:51
Moderne is building automated code remediation for complex code bases
Variety
09:51
Moderne is building automated code remediation for complex code bases
0
Variety
08:06
Google takes on ChatGPT with Bard and shows off AI in search
Variety
08:06
Google takes on ChatGPT with Bard and shows off AI in search
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-02
Jounieh attempts to avoid future floods-[REPORT]
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-02
Jounieh attempts to avoid future floods-[REPORT]
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-13
Ministry of Health launches new app to address drug price discrepancies
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-13
Ministry of Health launches new app to address drug price discrepancies
0
Lebanon News
10:00
Lawsuits are only way to recover money: European Observatory
Lebanon News
10:00
Lawsuits are only way to recover money: European Observatory
0
Middle East
2023-02-06
Deadly earthquake exacerbates suffering of displaced Syrians
Middle East
2023-02-06
Deadly earthquake exacerbates suffering of displaced Syrians
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
06:57
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
News Bulletin Reports
06:57
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:18
Concerns grow as Lebanese banks go on strike
News Bulletin Reports
10:18
Concerns grow as Lebanese banks go on strike
3
Lebanon Economy
02:24
Significant fluctuation in dollar exchange rate halts pricing in dollars at supermarkets
Lebanon Economy
02:24
Significant fluctuation in dollar exchange rate halts pricing in dollars at supermarkets
4
Lebanon News
05:33
Lebanon opens up airports, ports for aid to Syria
Lebanon News
05:33
Lebanon opens up airports, ports for aid to Syria
5
Lebanon Economy
03:02
Price of gasoline drops slightly
Lebanon Economy
03:02
Price of gasoline drops slightly
6
Middle East
09:32
Iraq revalues currency to 1300 IQD per USD - cabinet statement
Middle East
09:32
Iraq revalues currency to 1300 IQD per USD - cabinet statement
7
Lebanon News
11:53
Children at risk as Lebanon rejects civil marriages: report
Lebanon News
11:53
Children at risk as Lebanon rejects civil marriages: report
8
Sports
04:32
Former Newcastle winger Atsu pulled alive from Turkey earthquake rubble
Sports
04:32
Former Newcastle winger Atsu pulled alive from Turkey earthquake rubble
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store