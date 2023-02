Throughout the years, the Lebanese have been known to take full advantage of their country’s nature, from enjoying the sunny days and the blue beach in summers, and the ski resorts and snowy mountain peaks during winters.



Previously known as “Switzerland of the Middle East,” Lebanon was a hotspot for the region’s and the world’s ski lovers, who used to come and enjoy the many ski resorts and slopes along the beautiful white scenery in many of the country’s villages.



From antique images showing snow in the heart of Beirut to families enjoying a good time skiing, playing, and dining by the snow, here are antique photos showing winter days in the past: