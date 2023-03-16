News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
13
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Noktit Hob
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
13
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon hosts 98 protected areas, representing more than 20% of its area
Variety
2023-03-16 | 12:09
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon hosts 98 protected areas, representing more than 20% of its area
Lebanon's Ministry of Environment, in cooperation with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), launched the "Survey of Protected Areas in Lebanon," presenting, for the first time, the number and area of protected areas in Lebanon in addition to maps defining 98 protected sites that constitute more than 20 percent of Lebanon's area.
The territories include different protected areas, such as nature reserves, natural sites, protected forests, biosphere reserves, and wetland sites.
The area increases when adding the main biodiversity areas and calculating the planned natural sites and reserves.
The survey will form an extensive database on all types of protected areas available through the Ministry of Environment to support future efforts in preserving and properly managing Lebanon's environment and nature.
Additionally, the survey was launched with the framework of the STEP4Nature project funded by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation through the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation.
Caretaker Environment Minister, Nasser Yassin, stressed the importance of protected areas in Lebanon, expressing "the interest of the Ministry of Environment to discuss innovative means to protect and manage protected areas with all concerned departments and the local community."
He said those areas preserve the country's natural capital if adequately managed, and the local economic activity associated with protected areas, such as ecotourism, sustainable agriculture, and sustainable land use.
Mohammed Salih, Deputy Resident Representative at UNDP, noted the importance of supporting nature conservation in a country "renowned for its rich biodiversity and natural heritage."
The survey results drew attention to the crucial roles of protected areas in nature conservation and their contribution to national commitments under international conventions, namely the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification, and the Convention on Biological Diversity.
The survey also showed ways to monitor protected areas in Lebanon using several criteria and indicators.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Variety
Lebanon
Environment
UNDP
Survey
Lebanese
Protected
Areas
Nature
Reserve
Natural
Forests
Next
Lebanese Elia Tannous among Middle East’s youngest cybersecurity analysts
Quora’s Poe is launching subscriptions to let you chat with GPT-4 powered bot
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-07
Lebanon set to open natural reserves for free on the weekend
Variety
2023-03-07
Lebanon set to open natural reserves for free on the weekend
0
Variety
2023-03-13
600 nature lovers walked on National Day of Reserves, demanding an end to logging
Variety
2023-03-13
600 nature lovers walked on National Day of Reserves, demanding an end to logging
0
Variety
2023-03-13
Silicon Valley Bank’s depositors will be fully protected, according to the Federal Reserve
Variety
2023-03-13
Silicon Valley Bank’s depositors will be fully protected, according to the Federal Reserve
0
Variety
2023-03-13
Lebanon to broaden horizons by hosting Lebanese-Arab Tourism Conference
Variety
2023-03-13
Lebanon to broaden horizons by hosting Lebanese-Arab Tourism Conference
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
10:58
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
10:58
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
Variety
10:55
Fairmatic raises $46M to bring AI to commercial auto insurance
Variety
10:55
Fairmatic raises $46M to bring AI to commercial auto insurance
0
Variety
10:41
Mavn launches its app to connect influencers with brands and provide paid experiences
Variety
10:41
Mavn launches its app to connect influencers with brands and provide paid experiences
0
Variety
10:36
Use of Meta tracking tools found to breach EU rules on data transfers
Variety
10:36
Use of Meta tracking tools found to breach EU rules on data transfers
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
11:37
Japan assigns $2 million emergency grant to support Lebanon’s food security
Lebanon Economy
11:37
Japan assigns $2 million emergency grant to support Lebanon’s food security
0
World
2023-03-09
US, European powers express alarm at Iran enriching uranium to 84 percent
World
2023-03-09
US, European powers express alarm at Iran enriching uranium to 84 percent
0
Variety
2022-12-29
Le Parisien features Lebanese Jean-Marc Ayoubi for his medical achievements
Variety
2022-12-29
Le Parisien features Lebanese Jean-Marc Ayoubi for his medical achievements
0
Lebanon News
12:52
Wronecka calls for sustainable solutions to be dependent on Lebanese leaders
Lebanon News
12:52
Wronecka calls for sustainable solutions to be dependent on Lebanese leaders
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
10:58
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
10:58
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:51
Salameh attends hearing session with French and European delegations
Lebanon News
04:51
Salameh attends hearing session with French and European delegations
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:53
Lebanon's Central Bank Governor faces European delegation in Beirut
News Bulletin Reports
11:53
Lebanon's Central Bank Governor faces European delegation in Beirut
3
Lebanon News
05:33
Assistant Secretary Barbara Leaf to visit Lebanon to urge election of a president
Lebanon News
05:33
Assistant Secretary Barbara Leaf to visit Lebanon to urge election of a president
4
Middle East
06:53
Iran agrees to stop arming Houthis in Yemen as part of pact With Saudi Arabia: WSJ
Middle East
06:53
Iran agrees to stop arming Houthis in Yemen as part of pact With Saudi Arabia: WSJ
5
Lebanon News
05:53
UNIFIL reports no evidence of infiltration from Lebanon amid Israeli claims
Lebanon News
05:53
UNIFIL reports no evidence of infiltration from Lebanon amid Israeli claims
6
Lebanon News
10:45
Israel investigates infiltrator's identity in Megiddo incident
Lebanon News
10:45
Israel investigates infiltrator's identity in Megiddo incident
7
Lebanon News
08:30
Pope Francis receives letter on Lebanon's situation from caretaker PM Mikati
Lebanon News
08:30
Pope Francis receives letter on Lebanon's situation from caretaker PM Mikati
8
Variety
10:58
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
10:58
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store