Lebanon hosts 98 protected areas, representing more than 20% of its area

Variety
2023-03-16 | 12:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon hosts 98 protected areas, representing more than 20% of its area
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon hosts 98 protected areas, representing more than 20% of its area

Lebanon's Ministry of Environment, in cooperation with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), launched the "Survey of Protected Areas in Lebanon," presenting, for the first time, the number and area of protected areas in Lebanon in addition to maps defining 98 protected sites that constitute more than 20 percent of Lebanon's area.   

The territories include different protected areas, such as nature reserves, natural sites, protected forests, biosphere reserves, and wetland sites.    

The area increases when adding the main biodiversity areas and calculating the planned natural sites and reserves. 

The survey will form an extensive database on all types of protected areas available through the Ministry of Environment to support future efforts in preserving and properly managing Lebanon's environment and nature.    

Additionally, the survey was launched with the framework of the STEP4Nature project funded by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation through the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation. 

Caretaker Environment Minister, Nasser Yassin, stressed the importance of protected areas in Lebanon, expressing "the interest of the Ministry of Environment to discuss innovative means to protect and manage protected areas with all concerned departments and the local community." 

He said those areas preserve the country's natural capital if adequately managed, and the local economic activity associated with protected areas, such as ecotourism, sustainable agriculture, and sustainable land use.   

Mohammed Salih, Deputy Resident Representative at UNDP, noted the importance of supporting nature conservation in a country "renowned for its rich biodiversity and natural heritage."   

The survey results drew attention to the crucial roles of protected areas in nature conservation and their contribution to national commitments under international conventions, namely the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification, and the Convention on Biological Diversity.    

The survey also showed ways to monitor protected areas in Lebanon using several criteria and indicators.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Variety

Lebanon

Environment

UNDP

Survey

Lebanese

Protected

Areas

Nature

Reserve

Natural

Forests

LBCI Next
Lebanese Elia Tannous among Middle East’s youngest cybersecurity analysts
Quora’s Poe is launching subscriptions to let you chat with GPT-4 powered bot
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-07

Lebanon set to open natural reserves for free on the weekend

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-13

600 nature lovers walked on National Day of Reserves, demanding an end to logging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-13

Silicon Valley Bank’s depositors will be fully protected, according to the Federal Reserve

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-13

Lebanon to broaden horizons by hosting Lebanese-Arab Tourism Conference

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:58

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
Variety
10:55

Fairmatic raises $46M to bring AI to commercial auto insurance

LBCI
Variety
10:41

Mavn launches its app to connect influencers with brands and provide paid experiences

LBCI
Variety
10:36

Use of Meta tracking tools found to breach EU rules on data transfers

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:37

Japan assigns $2 million emergency grant to support Lebanon’s food security

LBCI
World
2023-03-09

US, European powers express alarm at Iran enriching uranium to 84 percent

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-29

Le Parisien features Lebanese Jean-Marc Ayoubi for his medical achievements

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:52

Wronecka calls for sustainable solutions to be dependent on Lebanese leaders

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:58

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Salameh attends hearing session with French and European delegations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:53

Lebanon's Central Bank Governor faces European delegation in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:33

Assistant Secretary Barbara Leaf to visit Lebanon to urge election of a president

LBCI
Middle East
06:53

Iran agrees to stop arming Houthis in Yemen as part of pact With Saudi Arabia: WSJ

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:53

UNIFIL reports no evidence of infiltration from Lebanon amid Israeli claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:45

Israel investigates infiltrator's identity in Megiddo incident

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:30

Pope Francis receives letter on Lebanon's situation from caretaker PM Mikati

LBCI
Variety
10:58

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app