News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
New Zealand bans TikTok from phones of parliamentarians
Variety
2023-03-17 | 11:05
High views
Share
Share
3
min
New Zealand bans TikTok from phones of parliamentarians
Days after the UK banned TikTok from government devices, New Zealand has joined the trend by prohibiting the short video app from parliamentary devices. The move comes amid growing security concerns about TikTok-owner ByteDance handing user data to the Chinese government.
The country’s authorities cited cybersecurity reasons and said the app would be banned on any device with access to the parliament’s network by the end of March. However, the authorities are making an exception for people who might need the app to “perform their democratic duties.” They didn’t specify what that might mean.
Parliamentary Service Chief Executive Rafael Gonzalez-Montero told Reuters in an email that the government took the decision after consulting with cybersecurity experts and authorities of other countries.
“Based on this information, the Service has determined that the risks are not acceptable in the current New Zealand Parliamentary environment,” he said.
“On advice from our cyber security experts, Parliamentary Service has informed members and staff the app TikTok will be removed from all devices with access to the parliamentary network.”
In response to this, TikTok said that the company wasn’t consulted or notified of the ban.
“We are disappointed in the decision to block the TikTok app from Parliamentary Service-managed devices. This decision was made without consultation with, or notification, to TikTok. Data security is of the highest importance to TikTok, and there is no evidence to suggest that TikTok poses a security risk to New Zealanders. We believe it is important that decision-making is based on fact, not misinformation,” A TikTok Spokesperson told TechCrunch in a statement.
The app said that it has written to New Zealand’s Parliamentary Service to seek an explanation and have a discussion with them to address any issues.
New Zealand joins a plethora of nations that have banned TikTok from official devices. In December, the US House of Representatives forbade the app from the devices of all staff and lawmakers. Other countries like Canada and Belgium have also joined the fray by banning the app. Last month, the European Union also ordered its staff to remove TikTok from their devices.
Notably, India banned TikTok from the country back in 2020 by saying the app threatened the “national security and defense of India.” At the time, India was the short video app’s biggest market with more than 200 million users.
While bans from various government devices might worry TikTok, its China-based owner’s more pressing concern might be a looming US embargo. The Biden administration is reportedly threatening a ban, unless ByteDance severs its ties with TikTok and sells the app.
TikTok has repeatedly tried to convince the US (and other) governments that China can’t access any user data. It has been going through an audit by Oracle and asking the press and regulator to visit its newly constructed Transparency Center that lets them take a peek at the app’s moderation policies. The company has spent nearly $1.5 billion on the charm offensive campaign in trying to appease the authorities.
“If protecting national security is the objective, divestment doesn’t solve the problem: a change in ownership would not impose any new restrictions on data flows or access,” TikTok spokesperson Maureen Shanahan told TechCrunch earlier this week. “The best way to address concerns about national security is with the transparent, US-based protection of US user data and systems, with robust third-party monitoring, vetting, and verification, which we are already implementing.”
TechCrunch
Variety
New Zealand
Bans
TikTok
Security
Phones
Parliamentarians
Parliament
Employees
Government
ByteDance
Next
USAID spearheads launch of first Solar & Renewable Energy Fund to combat energy crisis
Lebanon hosts 98 protected areas, representing more than 20% of its area
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-16
UK bans TikTok on government phones over security concerns
World
2023-03-16
UK bans TikTok on government phones over security concerns
0
Variety
2023-03-10
Belgium bans TikTok from federal government work phones
Variety
2023-03-10
Belgium bans TikTok from federal government work phones
0
World
2023-02-28
Why TikTok is being banned for some government employees
World
2023-02-28
Why TikTok is being banned for some government employees
0
Variety
11:14
The US government ramps up its pressure campaign against TikTok
Variety
11:14
The US government ramps up its pressure campaign against TikTok
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
14:10
LBCI supports talented youth in IAEA's Global Comic Book Contest on Space Project
Variety
14:10
LBCI supports talented youth in IAEA's Global Comic Book Contest on Space Project
0
Variety
13:16
LBCI's "We Miss Lebanon" campaign wins Silver at Dubai Lynx Awards
Variety
13:16
LBCI's "We Miss Lebanon" campaign wins Silver at Dubai Lynx Awards
0
Variety
11:39
French bulldog claims title of top US purebred, dethroning Labrador retriever
Variety
11:39
French bulldog claims title of top US purebred, dethroning Labrador retriever
0
Variety
11:35
TikTok and MLS enter multiyear partnership to deepen the league’s presence on the app
Variety
11:35
TikTok and MLS enter multiyear partnership to deepen the league’s presence on the app
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-01-16
Young Lebanese girl dazzles Sweden Got Talent’s jury
Variety
2023-01-16
Young Lebanese girl dazzles Sweden Got Talent’s jury
0
Middle East
2023-03-10
KSA's FM bin Farhan, France's FM Colonna discuss stability in Lebanon
Middle East
2023-03-10
KSA's FM bin Farhan, France's FM Colonna discuss stability in Lebanon
0
Middle East
2023-01-26
Court rejects Kurdish party bid to delay closure ruling till after Turkey elections
Middle East
2023-01-26
Court rejects Kurdish party bid to delay closure ruling till after Turkey elections
0
Variety
2023-02-15
Yext hops on the generative AI train with Yext Chat, an enterprise-focused chatbot
Variety
2023-02-15
Yext hops on the generative AI train with Yext Chat, an enterprise-focused chatbot
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
03:09
Arab countries considering financial deposits to help Lebanon
Press Highlights
03:09
Arab countries considering financial deposits to help Lebanon
2
World
10:14
Russian defense minister decorates pilots for downing US drone
World
10:14
Russian defense minister decorates pilots for downing US drone
3
News Bulletin Reports
09:44
Maritime borders: Broken promises and discontent between Lebanon and Cyprus
News Bulletin Reports
09:44
Maritime borders: Broken promises and discontent between Lebanon and Cyprus
4
Lebanon News
11:01
Price of gasoline increases 18000 LBP
Lebanon News
11:01
Price of gasoline increases 18000 LBP
5
Lebanon News
06:22
USAID spearheads launch of first Solar & Renewable Energy Fund to combat energy crisis
Lebanon News
06:22
USAID spearheads launch of first Solar & Renewable Energy Fund to combat energy crisis
6
Sports
06:33
Arsenal's season has 'clarity' after Europa League exit
Sports
06:33
Arsenal's season has 'clarity' after Europa League exit
7
Middle East
07:56
Saudi-French meeting to be held, to discuss Lebanese file
Middle East
07:56
Saudi-French meeting to be held, to discuss Lebanese file
8
Lebanon News
05:07
Solar Fund to benefit at least 25 companies with solar power systems: US Ambassador
Lebanon News
05:07
Solar Fund to benefit at least 25 companies with solar power systems: US Ambassador
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store