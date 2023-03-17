TikTok and MLS enter multiyear partnership to deepen the league’s presence on the app

2023-03-17 | 11:35
High views
TikTok and MLS enter multiyear partnership to deepen the league’s presence on the app
2min
TikTok and MLS enter multiyear partnership to deepen the league’s presence on the app

TikTok and Major League Soccer (MLS) have announced a multiyear partnership that will bring exclusive content, in-app programming and more to the app. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Throughout the season, fans will be able to search “MLS” on TikTok and get access to the “MLS Hub,” which will feature new content from MLS clubs and players. Fans can also access MLS’s website with more information about match schedules and scores from the hub. The company is also partnering with the MLS to provide users with access to MLS content and clips to integrate their favorite moments in the content they create.

As part of the partnership, TikTok and MLS will launch a new Club Creator Network, where TikTok creators will be paired with MLS clubs to create content during the regular season and off-season. Creators and MLS clubs will work together to share behind-the-scenes moments that can only be found on TikTok.

As an official partner of MLS, TikTok will be integrated into every MLS game throughout the season through various in-stadium branding. TikTok is also the co-presenting sponsor of eMLS Cup, the League’s esports tournament.

TikTok notes that soccer content is flourishing on the platform, as views for #soccer have increased over 500 percent in the past two years, growing from 40 billion in February 2021 to over 267 billion today.

The partnership comes as TikTok has been doubling down on sports content for its platform. A few weeks ago, the company began testing a dedicated feed for sports content, alongside separate feeds for fashion, gaming and food. Although TikTok’s For You feed will already show you sports content if you’ve shown an interest in it, the new dedicated feed puts sports content more front and center.
 

