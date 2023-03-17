News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
TikTok and MLS enter multiyear partnership to deepen the league’s presence on the app
Variety
2023-03-17 | 11:35
High views
Share
Share
2
min
TikTok and MLS enter multiyear partnership to deepen the league’s presence on the app
TikTok and Major League Soccer (MLS) have announced a multiyear partnership that will bring exclusive content, in-app programming and more to the app. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
Throughout the season, fans will be able to search “MLS” on TikTok and get access to the “MLS Hub,” which will feature new content from MLS clubs and players. Fans can also access MLS’s website with more information about match schedules and scores from the hub. The company is also partnering with the MLS to provide users with access to MLS content and clips to integrate their favorite moments in the content they create.
As part of the partnership, TikTok and MLS will launch a new Club Creator Network, where TikTok creators will be paired with MLS clubs to create content during the regular season and off-season. Creators and MLS clubs will work together to share behind-the-scenes moments that can only be found on TikTok.
As an official partner of MLS, TikTok will be integrated into every MLS game throughout the season through various in-stadium branding. TikTok is also the co-presenting sponsor of eMLS Cup, the League’s esports tournament.
TikTok notes that soccer content is flourishing on the platform, as views for #soccer have increased over 500 percent in the past two years, growing from 40 billion in February 2021 to over 267 billion today.
The partnership comes as TikTok has been doubling down on sports content for its platform. A few weeks ago, the company began testing a dedicated feed for sports content, alongside separate feeds for fashion, gaming and food. Although TikTok’s For You feed will already show you sports content if you’ve shown an interest in it, the new dedicated feed puts sports content more front and center.
TechCrunch
Variety
Sports
TikTok
MLS
Major League Soccer
Multiyear
Partnership
Deepen
Leagues
Presence
App
Application
Video
Esports
Next
USAID spearheads launch of first Solar & Renewable Energy Fund to combat energy crisis
Lebanon hosts 98 protected areas, representing more than 20% of its area
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-13
Aesthetic applications are safer in experienced hands
Variety
2023-03-13
Aesthetic applications are safer in experienced hands
0
World
2023-03-11
US SEC rejects VanEck spot bitcoin ETF application for third time
World
2023-03-11
US SEC rejects VanEck spot bitcoin ETF application for third time
0
World
2023-03-01
US House panel approves bill giving Biden power to ban TikTok
World
2023-03-01
US House panel approves bill giving Biden power to ban TikTok
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-24
Environment Minister launches application for treating construction waste
Lebanon News
2023-02-24
Environment Minister launches application for treating construction waste
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
14:10
LBCI supports talented youth in IAEA's Global Comic Book Contest on Space Project
Variety
14:10
LBCI supports talented youth in IAEA's Global Comic Book Contest on Space Project
0
Variety
13:16
LBCI's "We Miss Lebanon" campaign wins Silver at Dubai Lynx Awards
Variety
13:16
LBCI's "We Miss Lebanon" campaign wins Silver at Dubai Lynx Awards
0
Variety
11:39
French bulldog claims title of top US purebred, dethroning Labrador retriever
Variety
11:39
French bulldog claims title of top US purebred, dethroning Labrador retriever
0
Variety
11:32
OpenAI’s ChatGPT Plus subscription launches in India
Variety
11:32
OpenAI’s ChatGPT Plus subscription launches in India
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-20
Dollar exchange rate to reach 110,000 LBP: Economy expert
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-20
Dollar exchange rate to reach 110,000 LBP: Economy expert
0
Lebanon Economy
14:02
Central Bank Governor may face European investigators in Paris: Upcoming hearing in May
Lebanon Economy
14:02
Central Bank Governor may face European investigators in Paris: Upcoming hearing in May
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:44
Maritime borders: Broken promises and discontent between Lebanon and Cyprus
News Bulletin Reports
09:44
Maritime borders: Broken promises and discontent between Lebanon and Cyprus
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-08
Mawlawi urges municipalities to conduct survey for damaged buildings
Lebanon News
2023-02-08
Mawlawi urges municipalities to conduct survey for damaged buildings
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
03:09
Arab countries considering financial deposits to help Lebanon
Press Highlights
03:09
Arab countries considering financial deposits to help Lebanon
2
World
10:14
Russian defense minister decorates pilots for downing US drone
World
10:14
Russian defense minister decorates pilots for downing US drone
3
News Bulletin Reports
09:44
Maritime borders: Broken promises and discontent between Lebanon and Cyprus
News Bulletin Reports
09:44
Maritime borders: Broken promises and discontent between Lebanon and Cyprus
4
Lebanon News
11:01
Price of gasoline increases 18000 LBP
Lebanon News
11:01
Price of gasoline increases 18000 LBP
5
Lebanon News
06:22
USAID spearheads launch of first Solar & Renewable Energy Fund to combat energy crisis
Lebanon News
06:22
USAID spearheads launch of first Solar & Renewable Energy Fund to combat energy crisis
6
Sports
06:33
Arsenal's season has 'clarity' after Europa League exit
Sports
06:33
Arsenal's season has 'clarity' after Europa League exit
7
Middle East
07:56
Saudi-French meeting to be held, to discuss Lebanese file
Middle East
07:56
Saudi-French meeting to be held, to discuss Lebanese file
8
Lebanon News
05:07
Solar Fund to benefit at least 25 companies with solar power systems: US Ambassador
Lebanon News
05:07
Solar Fund to benefit at least 25 companies with solar power systems: US Ambassador
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store