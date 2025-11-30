News
First speech in Lebanon: Pope Leo XIV calls for intercommunal harmony and a future of hope
Lebanon News
30-11-2025 | 11:36
High views
Share
Share
4
min
First speech in Lebanon: Pope Leo XIV calls for intercommunal harmony and a future of hope
Pope Leo XIV delivered his first speech in Lebanon on Sunday from the Presidential Palace in Baabda, emphasizing the country’s role as a beacon of hope, resilience, and intercommunal cooperation in the region.
He began by observing, “Here, peace is more than a wish—it is a call, a gift, and an ongoing mission.”
He expressed confidence that millions of Lebanese, both in the country and abroad, serve peace quietly through their daily actions.
Addressing the Lebanese people directly, Pope Leo XIV praised their resilience: “You are a people who do not give up. You rise in the face of difficulties and know how to be reborn.”
He encouraged citizens to build connections, avoid local and sectarian conflicts, and maintain the steadfastness that has become a hallmark of Lebanon.
Highlighting the potential of Lebanon’s civil society, he said: “Lebanon can be proud of a vibrant civil society, rich in talents and young people capable of expressing the dreams and hopes of the entire country. I urge you to remain connected to your people and place yourselves in their service. Speak one language: the language of hope, which unites everyone and allows them to start anew.”
The Pope also addressed a regional challenge: “This is not only a challenge for Lebanon but for the entire Middle East: How can we ensure that young people, in particular, do not feel compelled to leave their homeland? How can we encourage them to find peace at home and become its leaders? Christians, Muslims, and all other religious and civic components of Lebanese society are called to play their role and engage the international community in this effort.”
Pope Leo XIV praised Lebanon’s diversity: “You are a country made up of multiple groups, united by one language — the language of hope, which has allowed you to begin anew.”
He added that peace means learning to live side by side in pursuit of a shared future, and that true prosperity emerges when boundaries and divisions are overcome.
Acknowledging the long-standing challenges faced by the country, he noted: “There are personal and collective wounds that require years — sometimes even generations — to heal if not addressed promptly.”
He also emphasized the crucial role of women: “I wish to underscore the essential role of women in diligently and patiently preserving and building peace. Women have a unique ability to maintain and nurture deep connections in life and among people and places. Their participation in social, political, and religious life, alongside the energy of young people, is a key element of true renewal worldwide.”
Concluding his address, the Pope reiterated the importance of creating conditions for youth to remain in Lebanon: “We must ensure that young people do not feel forced to leave their homeland by fostering peace in their own country.”
Pope Leo XIV’s address set a tone of hope, unity, and intergenerational responsibility for the remainder of his historic visit, highlighting Lebanon’s role as a land of coexistence and spiritual resilience.
Lebanon News
speech
Lebanon:
calls
intercommunal
harmony
future
