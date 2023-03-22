UNEP selects Lebanese chef Leyla Fathallah as food waste advocate for West Asia region

2023-03-22 | 04:27
UNEP selects Lebanese chef Leyla Fathallah as food waste advocate for West Asia region
2min
UNEP selects Lebanese chef Leyla Fathallah as food waste advocate for West Asia region

The UN Environment Programme (UNEP) has designated the renowned Lebanese Chef Leyla Fathallah as a new advocate on food waste in West Asia.  

Chef Leyla’s appointment focuses on the need to fight against food waste “in a region which relies on food imports and where evidence shows wastage of large quantities of food,” said the organization.  

The Lebanese chef will be supporting UNEP West Asia’s food waste campaigns via her social media accounts, where she will be recording public service announcements, going on speaking engagements, and making personal appearances at major events.  

Sami Dimassi, UNEP Representative and Regional Director for West Asia said that the designation will expectedly promote behavioral change “on an issue that not only impacts the availability of food intended for human consumption but also has ramifications for the environment, natural resources, and the economy.”  

Chef Leyla Fathallah is a social media and TV influencer and a prominent Middle Eastern food scene figure. Previously, she was also recognized by Facebook’s #SheCreates platform as one of the most influential women of 2021-2022. 

She has supported the Recipe of Change campaign focused on food waste since 2021. She has contributed to awareness campaigns and shared zero-waste recipe ideas on her social media platforms.  

“In my role as UNEP advocate on food waste for West Asia, I will – through my work – encourage people to shop wisely, be innovative in using their ingredients to the fullest possible, and thus reduce waste, save resources, and fight hunger,” Chef Leyla said.
 

