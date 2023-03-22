Two Lebanese athletes topped West Asian Triathlon Championship in Kuwait

Lindzi Nader and Ali Zoobie won the West Asian Triathlon Championship in Kuwait, where female and male athletes from 11 countries participated, winning the Women's and Men's open-age category races.



In the details, Lindzi Nader dominated the Women's age group race with a flat Overall race winner, while Tonia Makary secured 3rd place, and Ramona khalife ranked 9th in the championship.



In turn, Ali Zoobie topped the open Men's age category race Overall, followed by Khodor Yassine in the 4th place.



Thirteen years old Mia Sahyoun, one of the youngest participants in the super sprint race, competed against older athletes and achieved 5th place overall and first in her category.