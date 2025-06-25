Israel designates Iran central bank 'terror organization': Minister

Israel's defense minister on Wednesday designated Iran's central bank a "terror organization," saying the move was aimed at halting financing for Iran-backed militant groups the day after a ceasefire between the two foes took hold.



Minister Israel Katz "signed a special order designating Iran's central bank, two additional Iranian banks (and) an Iranian armed forces-affiliated company... as terror organizations," a statement from his office said.



"Part of Israel's broader campaign against Iran," the move aims "to target the heart of the Iranian regime's terror financing system, which funds, arms and directs terror throughout the Middle East," it added.



AFP