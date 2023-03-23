News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loto
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Accenture to cut 19,000 jobs, trims forecasts
Variety
2023-03-23 | 07:22
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Accenture to cut 19,000 jobs, trims forecasts
Accenture Plc said on Thursday it would cut about 19,000 jobs and lowered its annual revenue and profit projections, the latest sign that the worsening global economic outlook was sapping corporate spending on IT services.
The company also trimmed its annual revenue growth and profit forecasts on Thursday, amid worries that recession-wary enterprises will cut technology budgets.
The company now expects annual revenue growth to be in the range of 8 percent to 10 percent in local currency, compared to 8 percent to 11 percent expected previously.
Reuters
Variety
Accenture
Cut
Jobs
Trim
Forecasts
Corporate
Spending
IT
Services
Local
Currency
Inflation
Crisis
Interest
Rate
Next
India's Tata Group mulls pumping $2 bln into super app venture
Apple considers bidding for English football streaming rights
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-22
MPs demand answers on currency exchange rate crisis, fund transfers
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-22
MPs demand answers on currency exchange rate crisis, fund transfers
0
World
2023-03-22
Fitch upgrades Ghana's local-currency debt rating after domestic debt exchange
World
2023-03-22
Fitch upgrades Ghana's local-currency debt rating after domestic debt exchange
0
Middle East
2023-03-20
Turkey cbank to hold rate at 8.5 percent after its post-quake cut
Middle East
2023-03-20
Turkey cbank to hold rate at 8.5 percent after its post-quake cut
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-14
Lebanon’s exchange rate soars to 100,000 LBP to the dollar, currency loses 98.5% of pre-crisis value
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-14
Lebanon’s exchange rate soars to 100,000 LBP to the dollar, currency loses 98.5% of pre-crisis value
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
10:43
Terra creator Do Kwon reportedly arrested at Montenegro airport
Variety
10:43
Terra creator Do Kwon reportedly arrested at Montenegro airport
0
Variety
10:31
AI storytelling startup Tome records fast user growth, to launch paid tier soon
Variety
10:31
AI storytelling startup Tome records fast user growth, to launch paid tier soon
0
Variety
10:22
Meta says a network fee is not the fix for European telecoms firms' financial problems
Variety
10:22
Meta says a network fee is not the fix for European telecoms firms' financial problems
0
Variety
10:01
Hex lands another $28M as data collaboration platform continues to gain traction
Variety
10:01
Hex lands another $28M as data collaboration platform continues to gain traction
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:09
Ogero announces open strike starting Friday
Lebanon News
07:09
Ogero announces open strike starting Friday
0
World
12:05
US judge orders $1.68 bln payout to families over 1983 Beirut bombing
World
12:05
US judge orders $1.68 bln payout to families over 1983 Beirut bombing
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-14
World Bank most concerned in MENA about Lebanon and Tunisia
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-14
World Bank most concerned in MENA about Lebanon and Tunisia
0
Middle East
05:06
Saudi Foreign Minister initiates first phone call with Iranian counterpart
Middle East
05:06
Saudi Foreign Minister initiates first phone call with Iranian counterpart
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:15
Fuel prices see slight drop with minor exchange rate decline
Lebanon News
03:15
Fuel prices see slight drop with minor exchange rate decline
2
Lebanon News
08:19
Lebanon postpones Daylight Saving Time adoption exceptionally for Ramadan
Lebanon News
08:19
Lebanon postpones Daylight Saving Time adoption exceptionally for Ramadan
3
Lebanon News
09:25
IMF warns Lebanon is at a 'very dangerous moment'
Lebanon News
09:25
IMF warns Lebanon is at a 'very dangerous moment'
4
Middle East
10:12
Syria, Saudi Arabia agree to reopen embassies
Middle East
10:12
Syria, Saudi Arabia agree to reopen embassies
5
Middle East
05:06
Saudi Foreign Minister initiates first phone call with Iranian counterpart
Middle East
05:06
Saudi Foreign Minister initiates first phone call with Iranian counterpart
6
Lebanon News
07:09
Ogero announces open strike starting Friday
Lebanon News
07:09
Ogero announces open strike starting Friday
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:34
Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah emphasizes focus on internal issues in presidential elections
News Bulletin Reports
13:34
Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah emphasizes focus on internal issues in presidential elections
8
Lebanon News
14:20
US Ambassador Shea wishes Muslims in Lebanon a Ramadan Kareem
Lebanon News
14:20
US Ambassador Shea wishes Muslims in Lebanon a Ramadan Kareem
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store