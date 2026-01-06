Maduro pleads not guilty to drug charges, saying he was 'kidnapped'

06-01-2026 | 04:08
Maduro pleads not guilty to drug charges, saying he was 'kidnapped'
Maduro pleads not guilty to drug charges, saying he was 'kidnapped'

Toppled Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro pleaded not guilty on Monday to narcotics charges after President Donald Trump's stunning capture of him rattled world leaders and left officials in Caracas scrambling to regroup.

"I am innocent. I am not guilty. I am a decent man. I am still president of my country," Maduro, 63, said through an interpreter, before being cut off by U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein in Manhattan federal court.

Maduro's wife Cilia Flores also pleaded not guilty. The next court date was set for March 17.

Dozens of protesters, both pro- and anti-Maduro, gathered outside the courthouse before the half-hour hearing.


Reuters 
 

