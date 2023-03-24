Beirut's golden era is present in Qatar's renowned Mathaf

2023-03-24 | 06:44
Beirut&#39;s golden era is present in Qatar&#39;s renowned Mathaf
Beirut's golden era is present in Qatar's renowned Mathaf

Doha's Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art is hosting the "Beirut and the Golden Sixties: A Manifesto of Fragility" exhibition, featuring paintings, sculpture, works, and archives that revisit the "turbulent chapter" in Beirut's development of Modernism.  

Lebanon's renowned "Golden Age," which started in the mid-1950s and lasted until the beginning of the Lebanese civil war, saw Beirut turning into a vibrant hub for banking, commerce, and tourism, a time when many described the country as the "Paris of the Middle East."   

The exhibition highlights a romanticized era influence in Beirut, focusing on how collisions between art, culture, and political ideologies turned the Lebanese capital's art scene into larger regional tensions.  

This exhibition, which will last until August 5, 2023, traces the decadent period of artistic and political turmoil and showcases Lebanon's modern history and "contemporary struggles" with multimedia installations, artistic productions, artworks, and archival materials to introduce a new perspective on the crucial period in Beirut's history.
 

