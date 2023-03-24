News
New accounts now have to wait only 30 days for Twitter Blue
Variety
2023-03-24 | 08:50
New accounts now have to wait only 30 days for Twitter Blue
Twitter has changed many things related to its subscription program Twitter Blue in the last few hours. The company said that the paid plan is now available for purchase globally. It also changed the cooling-off period for new accounts to buy Twitter Blue to 30 days.
When Elon Musk first launched the Twitter Blue plan that handed out verification marks, a ton of accounts started impersonating brands, politicians, and celebrities. The company had to quickly withdraw the paid plan’s rollout. To avoid this kind of mishap upon relaunch, Twitter added a condition that newly created accounts had to wait for 90 days before they can subscribe to Twitter Blue.
Now the company has changed the terms and reduced the wait time to 30 days for new accounts to get the social network’s subscription.
“New subscriptions to Twitter Blue are available globally on web, iOS, or Android. Not all features are available on all platforms. Newly created Twitter accounts will not be able to subscribe to Twitter Blue for 30 days. We may also impose waiting periods for new accounts in the future at our discretion, and without notice,” the Twitter Blue page reads.
Musk & co. are also killing off legacy verification checkmarks from April 1. Under previous management, these Blue marks highlighted notable people like politicians, activists, journalists, and other public figures. The company urged people and organizations to subscribe to Twitter Blue to get a checkmark. Notably, Twitter’s verified organization service costs $1,000 per month with an additional fee of $50 per affiliate to indicate the person is associated with them.
TechCrunch
Variety
Twitter
Blue
Elon Musk
Verification
New
Accounts
Purchase
Globally
