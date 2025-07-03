Macron says wants EU-US trade deal 'as soon as possible'

03-07-2025 | 13:14
Macron says wants EU-US trade deal 'as soon as possible'
Macron says wants EU-US trade deal 'as soon as possible'

France's President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday he wanted an EU-U.S. trade deal "as soon as possible, with the lowest tariffs possible," as a Washington-set deadline looms to reach an accord.

"The right deal for me is the deal that is struck as soon as possible, with the lowest tariffs possible, and that must be fair and firm," Macron said. 

The EU Commission has until Wednesday next week to strike an agreement or see President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs snap back.

AFP

World News

Emmanuel Macron

France

EU

US

Trade

Deal

