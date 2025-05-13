Lebanon appoints new head of Beirut Airport

Lebanon News
13-05-2025 | 09:10
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Lebanon appoints new head of Beirut Airport
0min
Lebanon appoints new head of Beirut Airport

Public Works and Transport Minister Fayez Rasamni appointed Ibrahim Abou Alayoui as the new head of Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport.

The move comes just two days after Kamel Nasreddine submitted his resignation from the role. His resignation was accepted by the minister, who assigned him to a new post as "Director of Airports." Nasreddine will continue in his long-held position as Head of Air Navigation, a role he has occupied for 14 years. 

The appointments were part of a broader reshuffling within the Directorate General of Civil Aviation aimed at streamlining responsibilities and reinforcing management at Lebanon's primary aviation hub.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Beirut

Airport

Position

