UK regulator drops some competition concerns in Microsoft-Activision deal

Variety
2023-03-24 | 09:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
UK regulator drops some competition concerns in Microsoft-Activision deal
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
UK regulator drops some competition concerns in Microsoft-Activision deal

Britain's regulator said it no longer believed that Microsoft's (MSFT.O) $69-billion purchase of "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard (ATVI.O) would harm competition in relation to the supply of gaming consoles, but its other concerns remain.

Publishing updated provisional findings based on new evidence, the Competition and Markets Authority said on Friday that it still has worries over the mega-deal's impact on competition in the cloud gaming market.
 

Variety

UK

Regulators

Microsoft

Blizzard

Activision

Deal

Competition

Concerns

LBCI Next
HSBC names Lebanese Patrick George as sole head of markets business
Terra creator Do Kwon reportedly arrested at Montenegro airport
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-02-22

Microsoft inks Nvidia game deal to assuage regulators over Activision merger

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-22

Microsoft wins dismissal of gamers' suit over $69 billion Activision deal

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-21

Microsoft's president to push Activision deal at EU hearing: Google, Nvidia also present

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-16

Microsoft faces EU antitrust warning over Activision deal

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:22

Coinbase, SEC on collision course for 'existential' clash over crypto industry

LBCI
Variety
10:10

Enter the Objaverse: 800,000 virtual props for AIs to play with

LBCI
Variety
09:59

Asteroid that could wipe out a city is near, but don’t fear

LBCI
Variety
09:48

Huupe, a ‘smart’ basketball hoop startup, raises its game with $11M

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-23

Lebanon postpones Daylight Saving Time adoption exceptionally for Ramadan

LBCI
World
06:47

Emirates airline says 'substantial' ticket revenue trapped in Nigeria

LBCI
Variety
06:51

Abu Dhabi's ADNOC gears up for June listing of marine & logistics unit - sources

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app