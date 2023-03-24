News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
22
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nar Bel Nar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
22
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Huawei makes breakthroughs in design tools for 14nm chips
Variety
2023-03-24 | 09:26
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Huawei makes breakthroughs in design tools for 14nm chips
Huawei Technologies Co Ltd (HWT.UL) has made breakthroughs in electronic design automation (EDA) tools for chips produced at and above 14-nanometre technology, Caijing reported on Friday, citing a speech by a senior executive.
Huawei will complete testing on the tools this year, rotating chairman Xu Zhijun said in a speech on Feb. 28, the Chinese financial news magazine reported. Huawei has developed 78 tools related to chip hardware and software, the report added.
The company did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.
The announcement comes as Huawei and other Chinese technology companies rush to localize their supply chains in the face of mounting US sanctions.
According to a transcript of Xu's remarks published by Caijing, Huawei cooperated with domestic EDA companies to create the software, "basically realizing the localization of EDA tools above 14nm."
Chip design companies use EDA software to produce the blueprints for chips before they are mass manufactured at fabs.
Huawei will also let partners and customers use the software, Xu added.
Chips produced at the 14nm level were first introduced in smartphones in the mid-2010s and are two to three generations behind leading-edge technology.
Huawei, a major supplier of equipment used in 5G telecommunications networks, has been the target of successive rounds of US export controls since 2019, restricting its supply of chips and chip-design tools from US companies.
The EDA software market is dominated by three overseas firms - Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS.O) and Synopsys Inc (SNPS.O), which are headquartered in the United States, and Mentor Graphics, which is owned by Germany's Siemens AG (SIEGn.DE).
China is home to a handful of domestic EDA software makers, but experts do not consider them globally competitive.
All three overseas EDA companies fell subject to Washington's sanctions against Huawei in 2020.
When the restrictions went into effect, the company's chip design division lost access to software and updates that would enable it to design low-node processors for its smartphones, as well as access to advanced manufacturing tools at chip production fabs.
The company's smartphone division saw sales tank as a result.
Reuters
Variety
Huawei
Breakthrough
Design
Tool
Chips
US
Sanctions
Next
HSBC names Lebanese Patrick George as sole head of markets business
Terra creator Do Kwon reportedly arrested at Montenegro airport
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2022-12-30
China's Huawei sees 'business as usual' as US sanctions impact wanes
Variety
2022-12-30
China's Huawei sees 'business as usual' as US sanctions impact wanes
0
Variety
2023-03-23
Snap is offering its AR tools to enterprise customers
Variety
2023-03-23
Snap is offering its AR tools to enterprise customers
0
World
2023-03-21
US seeks to prevent China from benefiting from $52 billion chips funding
World
2023-03-21
US seeks to prevent China from benefiting from $52 billion chips funding
0
Variety
2023-03-20
PitchBook’s new tool uses AI to predict which startups will successfully exit
Variety
2023-03-20
PitchBook’s new tool uses AI to predict which startups will successfully exit
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
10:22
Coinbase, SEC on collision course for 'existential' clash over crypto industry
Variety
10:22
Coinbase, SEC on collision course for 'existential' clash over crypto industry
0
Variety
10:10
Enter the Objaverse: 800,000 virtual props for AIs to play with
Variety
10:10
Enter the Objaverse: 800,000 virtual props for AIs to play with
0
Variety
09:59
Asteroid that could wipe out a city is near, but don’t fear
Variety
09:59
Asteroid that could wipe out a city is near, but don’t fear
0
Variety
09:48
Huupe, a ‘smart’ basketball hoop startup, raises its game with $11M
Variety
09:48
Huupe, a ‘smart’ basketball hoop startup, raises its game with $11M
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
09:44
Databricks pushes open-source chatbot as cheaper ChatGPT alternative
Variety
09:44
Databricks pushes open-source chatbot as cheaper ChatGPT alternative
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Who will benefit from new terminal project at Beirut Airport?
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Who will benefit from new terminal project at Beirut Airport?
0
Lebanon News
08:32
USAID's Community Support Program marks completion of 76 students' internships
Lebanon News
08:32
USAID's Community Support Program marks completion of 76 students' internships
0
World
2023-03-21
Canada's annual inflation rate eases more than expected in Feb
World
2023-03-21
Canada's annual inflation rate eases more than expected in Feb
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:17
Fuel prices plummet
Lebanon News
03:17
Fuel prices plummet
2
Variety
04:24
HSBC names Lebanese Patrick George as sole head of markets business
Variety
04:24
HSBC names Lebanese Patrick George as sole head of markets business
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Who will benefit from new terminal project at Beirut Airport?
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Who will benefit from new terminal project at Beirut Airport?
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:14
The unforeseen chaos of postponing daylight saving time: A ripple effect on flights, phones, and beyond
News Bulletin Reports
11:14
The unforeseen chaos of postponing daylight saving time: A ripple effect on flights, phones, and beyond
5
Press Highlights
07:49
Lebanon's restaurant institutions have decreased in number since 2019: report
Press Highlights
07:49
Lebanon's restaurant institutions have decreased in number since 2019: report
6
Middle East
02:31
US carries out air strikes in Syria after American contractor killed
Middle East
02:31
US carries out air strikes in Syria after American contractor killed
7
Lebanon Economy
11:56
Banking under attack: A closer look at the possible motives
Lebanon Economy
11:56
Banking under attack: A closer look at the possible motives
8
Lebanon News
08:32
USAID's Community Support Program marks completion of 76 students' internships
Lebanon News
08:32
USAID's Community Support Program marks completion of 76 students' internships
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store