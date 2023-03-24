Huawei makes breakthroughs in design tools for 14nm chips

Variety
2023-03-24 | 09:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Huawei makes breakthroughs in design tools for 14nm chips
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Huawei makes breakthroughs in design tools for 14nm chips

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd (HWT.UL) has made breakthroughs in electronic design automation (EDA) tools for chips produced at and above 14-nanometre technology, Caijing reported on Friday, citing a speech by a senior executive.

Huawei will complete testing on the tools this year, rotating chairman Xu Zhijun said in a speech on Feb. 28, the Chinese financial news magazine reported. Huawei has developed 78 tools related to chip hardware and software, the report added.
 
The company did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

The announcement comes as Huawei and other Chinese technology companies rush to localize their supply chains in the face of mounting US sanctions.

According to a transcript of Xu's remarks published by Caijing, Huawei cooperated with domestic EDA companies to create the software, "basically realizing the localization of EDA tools above 14nm."
 
Chip design companies use EDA software to produce the blueprints for chips before they are mass manufactured at fabs.

Huawei will also let partners and customers use the software, Xu added.

Chips produced at the 14nm level were first introduced in smartphones in the mid-2010s and are two to three generations behind leading-edge technology.

Huawei, a major supplier of equipment used in 5G telecommunications networks, has been the target of successive rounds of US export controls since 2019, restricting its supply of chips and chip-design tools from US companies.

The EDA software market is dominated by three overseas firms - Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS.O) and Synopsys Inc (SNPS.O), which are headquartered in the United States, and Mentor Graphics, which is owned by Germany's Siemens AG (SIEGn.DE).
 
China is home to a handful of domestic EDA software makers, but experts do not consider them globally competitive.

All three overseas EDA companies fell subject to Washington's sanctions against Huawei in 2020.

When the restrictions went into effect, the company's chip design division lost access to software and updates that would enable it to design low-node processors for its smartphones, as well as access to advanced manufacturing tools at chip production fabs.

The company's smartphone division saw sales tank as a result.
 

Variety

Huawei

Breakthrough

Design

Tool

Chips

US

Sanctions

LBCI Next
HSBC names Lebanese Patrick George as sole head of markets business
Terra creator Do Kwon reportedly arrested at Montenegro airport
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2022-12-30

China's Huawei sees 'business as usual' as US sanctions impact wanes

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-23

Snap is offering its AR tools to enterprise customers

LBCI
World
2023-03-21

US seeks to prevent China from benefiting from $52 billion chips funding

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-20

PitchBook’s new tool uses AI to predict which startups will successfully exit

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:22

Coinbase, SEC on collision course for 'existential' clash over crypto industry

LBCI
Variety
10:10

Enter the Objaverse: 800,000 virtual props for AIs to play with

LBCI
Variety
09:59

Asteroid that could wipe out a city is near, but don’t fear

LBCI
Variety
09:48

Huupe, a ‘smart’ basketball hoop startup, raises its game with $11M

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
09:44

Databricks pushes open-source chatbot as cheaper ChatGPT alternative

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:01

Who will benefit from new terminal project at Beirut Airport?

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

USAID's Community Support Program marks completion of 76 students' internships

LBCI
World
2023-03-21

Canada's annual inflation rate eases more than expected in Feb

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app