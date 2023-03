After startling her fans last week in Glendale, Arizona, with a stunning dress designed by the Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad, US singer Taylor Swift shined again in a daring look during her latest concert in Las Vegas.



Swift stunned the crowd at The Eras Tour, Las Vegas Opening Night, with a custom Zuhair Murad midnight blue crystal embellished bodysuit with beaded fringes and a matching garter.



According to the fashion label, the US pop star’s bodysuit was crafted in over 350 hours of handwork and adorned with 20,000 individually embedded sequins and crystals.