Iran President says Israel attempted to assassinate him
Middle East News
07-07-2025 | 08:58
0
min
Iran President says Israel attempted to assassinate him
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in an interview released on Monday that Israel, which last month fought a 12-day war with Iran, had attempted to assassinate him.
"They did try, yes. They acted accordingly, but they failed," Pezeshkian told US media figure Tucker Carlson in response to a question on whether he believed Israel had tried to kill him.
"It was not the United States that was behind the attempt on my life. It was Israel. I was in a meeting... they tried to bombard the area in which we were holding that meeting," he said, according to a translation of his remarks from Persian, without specifying whether the alleged attempt was during the recent war.
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
President
Israel
Assassination
