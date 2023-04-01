VW pledges to double down on EVs in China, urges extension of NEV tax breaks

Variety
2023-04-01 | 05:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
VW pledges to double down on EVs in China, urges extension of NEV tax breaks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
VW pledges to double down on EVs in China, urges extension of NEV tax breaks

A senior Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) China executive reiterated on Saturday the German automaker's commitment to quickening the pace of electrification in the world's second largest economy despite issues such as intensified competition and weak demand.

VW plans to increase the number of charging posts in China for electric vehicles to 17,000 by 2025, as it planned to invest 15 billion euros ($16.26 billion) in the country on electric mobility together with its three joint ventures by 2024, Stefan Mecha, chief executive of the Volkswagen brand in China, told China's EV 100 forum in Beijing.

"The market is flush with new, highly competitive players but strong competition simply motivates us to constantly innovate and improve," Mecha said.

He added that despite softer short term demand in China, the company is confident that there would be a recovery.

In February, Chinese electrified vehicle maker BYD outsold the Volkswagen-branded cars to be the best-selling passenger car brand in the world's largest auto market for the second month in four.

Mecha also urged China to extend a purchase tax exemption on new energy vehicles (NEVs), which include both pure electric and plug-in hybrid cars, beyond this year as part of the policy support for the sector.

In September, China extended the tax exemption on such vehicles by a year to the end of 2023.

($1 = 0.9226 euros)
 
 

Variety

VW

EV

China

Extension

NEV

Tax

Breaks

Energy

Vehicle

Car

Economy

Climate

LBCI Next
Elon Musk seeks to end $258 billion Dogecoin lawsuit
Twitter makes some of its source code public
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-03-20

'I've never seen a car so fast', says Hamilton of Red Bull

LBCI
World
2023-03-13

Talks underway on Black Sea grain deal extension in Geneva

LBCI
World
2023-03-11

Li Qiang becomes China's premier, tasked with reviving economy

LBCI
Variety
07:03

US unveils stricter EV tax credit rules, effective April 18

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
07:03

US unveils stricter EV tax credit rules, effective April 18

LBCI
Variety
06:33

Elon Musk seeks to end $258 billion Dogecoin lawsuit

LBCI
World
05:22

Twitter makes some of its source code public

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-31

Lebanese woman climbs summit closest to the sun

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-03-20

A patient at the Geitawi hospital in Achrafieh urgently needs A+ blood platelets, to donate please call: 70/392430

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-21

IMF's upcoming report on Lebanon set to deliver grim assessment of economic crisis

LBCI
World
05:07

Germany's military gaps cannot be fully bridged by 2030, defense minister

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-24

Price of gasoline sees slight drop

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:06

Syrian refugees crisis: A demographic and economic time bomb

LBCI
World
05:40

Credit Suisse takeover hits heart of Swiss banking, identity

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:19

Lebanon's path to reconciliation: Learning from apartheid and slavery

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:54

CMA CGM wins bid to manage the Lebanese postal service

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:10

Lebanon struggles to keep up with AI and internet advancements

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:48

From US to Lebanon: Lessons learned from air traffic controllers' strike

LBCI
World
05:28

Internet personality Andrew Tate moved to house arrest after court ruling

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:53

The future of medicine: How artificial intelligence is transforming diagnosis and treatment

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app