Lebanon’s Cabinet convenes at Baabda Palace

Lebanon News
29-10-2025 | 06:10
High views
Lebanon's Cabinet convenes at Baabda Palace
Lebanon’s Cabinet convenes at Baabda Palace

The Cabinet met on Wednesday at Baabda Palace, chaired by President Joseph Aoun.

Ahead of the session, Aoun met with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Cabinet

Baabda Palace

Joseph Aoun

Nawaf Salam

