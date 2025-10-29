News
Gaza civil defence tells AFP at least 50 killed in Israeli strikes
Israel-Gaza War Updates
29-10-2025 | 01:38
Gaza civil defence tells AFP at least 50 killed in Israeli strikes
Gaza's civil defence agency told AFP on Wednesday that dozens of Israeli attacks on the Palestinian territory had killed at least 50 people, including 22 children, and wounded around 200.
"At least 50 killed, including 22 children and a number of women and children, as a result of the ongoing Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip since last night," Mahmud Bassal, spokesman for the agency, told AFP.
Around 200 people were wounded "in a clear and flagrant violation of the ceasefire agreement", he said, calling the situation in Gaza "catastrophic and terrifying."
AFP
