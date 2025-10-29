Gaza civil defence tells AFP at least 50 killed in Israeli strikes

Israel-Gaza War Updates
29-10-2025 | 01:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Gaza civil defence tells AFP at least 50 killed in Israeli strikes
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Gaza civil defence tells AFP at least 50 killed in Israeli strikes

Gaza's civil defence agency told AFP on Wednesday that dozens of Israeli attacks on the Palestinian territory had killed at least 50 people, including 22 children, and wounded around 200.

"At least 50 killed, including 22 children and a number of women and children, as a result of the ongoing Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip since last night," Mahmud Bassal, spokesman for the agency, told AFP.

Around 200 people were wounded "in a clear and flagrant violation of the ceasefire agreement", he said, calling the situation in Gaza "catastrophic and terrifying."

AFP 

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Israel

Attack

Ceasefire

LBCI Next
Israeli army says Gaza ceasefire renewed after ‘dozens’ of targets hit
Trump says 'nothing' will jeopardise Gaza ceasefire after Israeli strikes
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-19

Gaza civil defense says at least 11 killed in Israeli strikes Sunday

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:30

Gaza civil defence, hospitals say over 100 killed in Israeli strikes

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-02

Gaza civil defense says 52 killed in Israeli strikes

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-18

Gaza civil defense says nine killed Friday when Israeli forces fired at bus

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:45

Israel’s defence minister warns Hamas leadership will have no immunity

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:30

Gaza civil defence, hospitals say over 100 killed in Israeli strikes

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:18

Israeli army says Gaza ceasefire renewed after ‘dozens’ of targets hit

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:20

Trump says 'nothing' will jeopardise Gaza ceasefire after Israeli strikes

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-10-20

French Justice Minister says Louvre jewel theft a “serious security failure” for France

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:48

Israel-Lebanon situation: Israel sees large-scale conflict with Hezbollah as likely

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-27

Vatican announces official program for Pope Leo's apostolic visit to Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:47

Diplomatic race in Beirut: Can US and Egypt prevent another war?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:48

Israel-Lebanon situation: Israel sees large-scale conflict with Hezbollah as likely

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:52

Hezbollah weapons clearance: Israeli strikes continue as Lebanese Army accelerates southern operations

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:05

LBCI sources: Lebanese Army Intelligence detains suspects in Elio Abi Hanna murder case

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:47

Diplomatic race in Beirut: Can US and Egypt prevent another war?

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

US envoy Ortagus to meet Lebanon’s Social Affairs Minister to assess South Lebanon social centers amid developments: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:00

Political debate: Lebanon's 2026 elections at risk as Parliament and Cabinet clash over electoral law

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:13

Lebanese PM Salam discusses ceasefire mechanism with US envoy Morgan Ortagus

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:01

Lebanon's Social Affairs Minister meets Morgan Ortagus, highlights need for international support

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More