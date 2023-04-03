News
Lebanese Rime Harajly wins Mechanical Engineer of the Year in Dubai
Variety
2023-04-03 | 03:45
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Lebanese Rime Harajly wins Mechanical Engineer of the Year in Dubai
During the Construction Business News Middle East (CBNME) ceremony, Lebanese mechanical engineer Rime Harajly won the Mechanical Engineer of the Year award in Dubai, UAE.
CBNME's MEP Awards is one of the leading events recognizing the achievements of the region's construction professionals across 18 categories. The event also attracts the participation of many engineers and companies in the Middle East and relies on the excellence of projects in selecting the winners.
Upon winning, Rime said this award was "another milestone in my career!"
The native of Bint Jbeil Southern Lebanon, 32-year-old Rime has studied Mechanical Engineering at the Lebanese University. She is a motivated Associate Mechanical Engineer with around nine years of experience in the design industry.
In a statement to a Lebanese website, Rime said that she reached the finals and snatched the first prize based on her projects and elaborate work. While receiving the award, Harajli talked about her constant attempt to break the prevailing stereotypes, as she is one of the few women in the mechanical engineering department.
Addressing women, she added, "It is not easy, but if you set a goal and strive for it, you will find all the support you deserve from women."
Breaking Headlines
Variety
Lebanese
CBNME
Ceremony
Mechanical Engineer
Award
Dubai
UAE
