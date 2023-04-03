Lebanese hunter protects deer, set to repopulate species not found in Lebanon

Lebanese hunter protects deer, set to repopulate species not found in Lebanon

What started from three in 1994 to more than 300 today is how the deer returned to Lebanon. Lebanese hunter Fouad Nassif takes care of deer in a reserve farm in Aana, a village in the Western Bekaa District. This project aims to repopulate the species not commonly found in Lebanon.  

Based on a mission to bring deer back to the country, Hunter Fouad Nassif initiated a project in 2000, bringing deer into Lebanon from abroad.  

Nassif hopes to set some of the animals free in nature. He told Reuters that this reserve could accommodate 300 deer, stating that the goal is to have around 300 female deer that can “give us 300 deer a year,” so they can set free around 300 deer a year.  

He aims to launch a program so that in around ten years, “we have deer all over Lebanon.”  

However, Nassif told Reuters that with the current economic crisis, hunger, and the unsteady security situation, “if we set them free in an unprotected area, they will be subject to random hunting […] this is why we prefer to set them free in protected areas until deer are multiplied, and there is awareness among people to protect them.”
 

