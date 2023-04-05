News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Kia aims to reach $122B gross revenue by 2030
Variety
2023-04-05 | 08:32
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Kia aims to reach $122B gross revenue by 2030
A year after Kia unveiled its roadmap to sustainable mobility by 2030, the Hyundai-owned brand has upped the ante. At the company’s 2023 CEO Investor Day Wednesday, Kia’s leadership said the company aims to reach KRW 160 trillion ($122 billion) in gross revenue by 2030.
The financial goal is part of a general update of Kia’s future-focused strategy, “Plan S,” which launched in 2020 and featured new branding. Wednesday’s update also includes a KRW 32 trillion ($24 million) investment into the automaker’s electrification strategy, with 45 percent of that money dedicated to “future business areas.”
The funds should help Kia nudge up its output up over the next few years. Kia updated its global sales goal of 4 million units by 2030 to 4.3 million units, and its annual EV sales goal of 1.2 million units to 1.6 million units by 2030. That’ll be quite the ramp from where Kia is today. The company is targeting 258,000 EV sales by 2023 and 1 million units by 2026, which will be 8 percent and 25 percent of all Kia sales, respectively. By next year, the company said it will begin operating its first dedicated EV factory at Gwangmyeong.
Kia also said it will release 15 new EV models by 2027, which is one more model than the company had promised last year. One of those models is expected to be a purpose-built mid-sized SUV, which Kia is aiming to launch by 2025. For what purpose it’s being built, Kia didn’t say.
The Korean automaker recently revealed the newest EV in its portfolio, the EV9 SUV, which is packed with tech and will go on sale in selected markets in the second half of the year.
All of Kia’s upcoming vehicles will be tech-focused, the company said. By 2025, Kia said all new models will be connected to the company’s “connected car data cloud,” which should enable over-the-air updates and allow customers to personalize their vehicles.
The company is also promising to focus on its brand of advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), AutoMode, which is debuting on the EV9. Kia is pushing its ADAS one step further with HDP (Highway Driving Pilot), which it describes as a Level 3 autonomous driving technology “that does not require human steering wheel control for certain road sections, such as highways,” and will also debut with the EV9 this year.
As part of its autonomy roadmap, Kia said by next year, the company plans to use OTA updates to bring drivers more “eye-off” or hands-free functions, and in 2026, it’ll release HDP2 that uses “high precision navigation.”
Purpose-built vehicle business
Alongside its first purpose-built SUV Kia aims to launch by 2025, the company has officially established a purpose-built vehicle (PBV) business structure, with a dedicated lineup of vehicles for various commercial needs. The company aims to develop a solution that can manage data, software and charging for the PBVs.
Kia said it believes the PBV unit will be one of its key future businesses. As such, the company is building a dedicated factory in Hwaseong, which will be unveiled in 2025 and will build medium-sized vehicles for a variety of vehicles. The PBVs will be based on a “flat skateboard-type platform, allowing the size and shape to be adjusted according” to a business partner’s purpose and needs.
Kia will gradually expand its PBV lineup to include a robotaxi, a small vehicle for delivering goods or food, and a large vehicle that can “replace public transportation or be used as a mobile office,” the company said.
TechCrunch
Variety
KIA
Aims
Reach
Gross
Revenue
Purpose
Built
Vehicle
Business
Next
Snapchat adds new safeguards around its AI chatbot
NYC pension leaders to seek emissions cut plans from fund managers
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:10
Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage
Lebanon News
10:10
Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage
0
Variety
09:25
Verto claims a quarter of SVB customers operating in Africa are opening accounts on its platform
Variety
09:25
Verto claims a quarter of SVB customers operating in Africa are opening accounts on its platform
0
Lebanon News
08:41
Hotel reservations in Lebanon to reach 80 percent for Eid Al-Fitr: Achkar
Lebanon News
08:41
Hotel reservations in Lebanon to reach 80 percent for Eid Al-Fitr: Achkar
0
World
05:34
South African business activity contracts in March - PMI
World
05:34
South African business activity contracts in March - PMI
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
09:25
Verto claims a quarter of SVB customers operating in Africa are opening accounts on its platform
Variety
09:25
Verto claims a quarter of SVB customers operating in Africa are opening accounts on its platform
0
Variety
09:20
Blockchain builder Ava Labs partners with Korea’s SK Planet to expand Asia footprint
Variety
09:20
Blockchain builder Ava Labs partners with Korea’s SK Planet to expand Asia footprint
0
Variety
09:07
FBI seizes Genesis Market, a notorious hacker marketplace for stolen logins
Variety
09:07
FBI seizes Genesis Market, a notorious hacker marketplace for stolen logins
0
Variety
09:05
Hyve gets a buzz going for its new social savings app
Variety
09:05
Hyve gets a buzz going for its new social savings app
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
08:32
Kia aims to reach $122B gross revenue by 2030
Variety
08:32
Kia aims to reach $122B gross revenue by 2030
0
Lebanon News
05:06
Airport customs thwart attempt to smuggle liquid cocaine with female passenger coming from Ghana
Lebanon News
05:06
Airport customs thwart attempt to smuggle liquid cocaine with female passenger coming from Ghana
0
World
04:23
Australian mayor readies world's first defamation lawsuit over ChatGPT content
World
04:23
Australian mayor readies world's first defamation lawsuit over ChatGPT content
0
Lebanon News
06:30
In Lebanon, girls and women are increasingly under threat of going missing: report
Lebanon News
06:30
In Lebanon, girls and women are increasingly under threat of going missing: report
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
08:55
US and France diverge in approach to Hezbollah and Lebanese politics
News Bulletin Reports
08:55
US and France diverge in approach to Hezbollah and Lebanese politics
2
Press Highlights
02:22
Franjieh close to securing 65 votes for presidency, nomination announcement awaits suitable conditions
Press Highlights
02:22
Franjieh close to securing 65 votes for presidency, nomination announcement awaits suitable conditions
3
Press Highlights
04:02
Lebanon might see breach at the beginning of summer: report
Press Highlights
04:02
Lebanon might see breach at the beginning of summer: report
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:06
Frangieh shares insights on Paris talks with Hezbollah officials
News Bulletin Reports
12:06
Frangieh shares insights on Paris talks with Hezbollah officials
5
Variety
10:44
Lebanon sees high reservation rates for the festive period, 32 percent of visitors are Arab
Variety
10:44
Lebanon sees high reservation rates for the festive period, 32 percent of visitors are Arab
6
World
01:14
China urges WTO to sift US-led chip export curbs
World
01:14
China urges WTO to sift US-led chip export curbs
7
Lebanon News
03:41
Beirut Governor amends the official tariffs for valet parking to LBP 75,000 within Beirut
Lebanon News
03:41
Beirut Governor amends the official tariffs for valet parking to LBP 75,000 within Beirut
8
Lebanon News
06:30
In Lebanon, girls and women are increasingly under threat of going missing: report
Lebanon News
06:30
In Lebanon, girls and women are increasingly under threat of going missing: report
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store