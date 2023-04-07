News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ma Tfaker Marten
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Tesla cuts US prices for fifth time since January
Variety
2023-04-07 | 06:16
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Tesla cuts US prices for fifth time since January
Tesla (TSLA.O) cut prices in the United States between 2 percent and nearly 6 percent, its website showed on Thursday, as the company extends a discount drive on its electric vehicles that analysts caution could hurt profitability.
The fifth such cut in Tesla's largest market since the start of the year comes as the United States prepares to adopt tougher standards this month that are expected to limit EV tax credits.
Tesla cut prices on both versions of its Model 3 sedan by $1,000 and on its Model Y crossover by $2,000, the website showed. It also cut prices on both versions of its more expensive Model S and Model X by $5,000.
The company has said the tougher US standards would reduce the $7,500 tax credit available for its base, rear-wheel drive Model 3 since January.
Some analysts who expected the further price cuts had flagged concern that Tesla's industry-leading profit margins could be at risk.
This week Tesla reported first-quarter deliveries of almost 423,000 vehicles, up just 4 percent from the prior quarter after price cuts in the United States, China and other markets aiming to spur demand.
Tesla has set a target of 1.8 million deliveries this year.
Tesla has cut the price of its base Model 3 by a cumulative 11 percent since the start of the year, with a 20 percent reduction on its base Model Y.
Reuters
Variety
Tesla
Cuts
US
Prices
Fifth
Time
EV
Electric
Vehicles
Next
Lebanese olive oil brand Darmmess wins gold medal in a global competition in New York
Toyota says to launch 10 new battery EV models by 2026
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-01-30
Ford cuts price on Mustang Mach-E after Tesla trims prices
Variety
2023-01-30
Ford cuts price on Mustang Mach-E after Tesla trims prices
0
World
2023-03-22
Australia's Latitude at all-time low on more evidence of large-scale data theft
World
2023-03-22
Australia's Latitude at all-time low on more evidence of large-scale data theft
0
Variety
2023-03-06
Tesla slashes prices for Model S and Model X in US
Variety
2023-03-06
Tesla slashes prices for Model S and Model X in US
0
Variety
2023-03-02
Everything Elon Musk and execs shared (and skipped) at Tesla Investor Day
Variety
2023-03-02
Everything Elon Musk and execs shared (and skipped) at Tesla Investor Day
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
07:56
With latest hit Lemon8, ByteDance again learns from the China playbook
Variety
07:56
With latest hit Lemon8, ByteDance again learns from the China playbook
0
Variety
07:54
India’s central bank abandons UPI rival project
Variety
07:54
India’s central bank abandons UPI rival project
0
Variety
07:51
Anthropic’s $5B, 4-year plan to take on OpenAI
Variety
07:51
Anthropic’s $5B, 4-year plan to take on OpenAI
0
Variety
07:49
T-Mobile to provide free MLB.TV subscriptions to customers through 2028
Variety
07:49
T-Mobile to provide free MLB.TV subscriptions to customers through 2028
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:54
French judiciary indicts Marwan Kheireddine with embezzlement and corruption
Lebanon News
09:54
French judiciary indicts Marwan Kheireddine with embezzlement and corruption
0
Variety
2023-04-03
NASA to announce astronauts chosen for Artemis II lunar flyby mission
Variety
2023-04-03
NASA to announce astronauts chosen for Artemis II lunar flyby mission
0
World
03:16
US IRS to hire nearly 30,000 staff over two years with $80 bln in new funds
World
03:16
US IRS to hire nearly 30,000 staff over two years with $80 bln in new funds
0
Lebanon News
04:27
Defense Minister affirms the army's readiness for confrontation, says escalation in the south threatens stability
Lebanon News
04:27
Defense Minister affirms the army's readiness for confrontation, says escalation in the south threatens stability
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
23:33
Israel strikes targets in Southern Lebanon following rocket attacks; UNIFIL calls for de-escalation
Lebanon News
23:33
Israel strikes targets in Southern Lebanon following rocket attacks; UNIFIL calls for de-escalation
2
Middle East
12:27
US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation
Middle East
12:27
US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation
3
Lebanon News
04:27
Defense Minister affirms the army's readiness for confrontation, says escalation in the south threatens stability
Lebanon News
04:27
Defense Minister affirms the army's readiness for confrontation, says escalation in the south threatens stability
4
Lebanon News
01:36
Lebanese Army finds rocket launcher in Marjeyoun
Lebanon News
01:36
Lebanese Army finds rocket launcher in Marjeyoun
5
Lebanon News
02:15
Israel strikes Lebanon, Gaza after rocket fire from both
Lebanon News
02:15
Israel strikes Lebanon, Gaza after rocket fire from both
6
Lebanon News
03:23
Lebanon's MoFA to submit complaint to UN Security Council, says Israeli attack violates Lebanon's sovereignty
Lebanon News
03:23
Lebanon's MoFA to submit complaint to UN Security Council, says Israeli attack violates Lebanon's sovereignty
7
Lebanon News
09:54
French judiciary indicts Marwan Kheireddine with embezzlement and corruption
Lebanon News
09:54
French judiciary indicts Marwan Kheireddine with embezzlement and corruption
8
Variety
06:24
Lebanese olive oil brand Darmmess wins gold medal in a global competition in New York
Variety
06:24
Lebanese olive oil brand Darmmess wins gold medal in a global competition in New York
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store