Renault reviewing prices worldwide after Tesla cuts

Variety
2023-04-17 | 04:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Renault reviewing prices worldwide after Tesla cuts
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Renault reviewing prices worldwide after Tesla cuts

French carmaker Renault (RENA.PA) is reviewing its pricing policies of electric cars worldwide to ensure it stays competitive after a wave of price cuts by U.S. rival Tesla Inc (TSLA.O), a top executive said on Monday.

After slashing prices several times in the United States, Tesla on Friday cut prices in Europe- including on Renault's home turf of France - as well as Israel and Singapore, expanding a global discount drive it began in China in January.

"We will analyses country by country, market by market, which level of competitiveness we need to have to stay in the game," Fabrice Cambolive, the chief executive of the Renault brand, told reporters on Monday.

The brand's sales rose 9% in the first quarter of the year, indicating a restructuring strategy focusing on the most profitable models may be starting to pay off after four years of declining revenues.

Cambolive said the rebound had extended into April, adding however that Tesla's price cuts were a wake-up call for competitors.

He said sales of Renault's Megane electrified model, one of its most popular, had risen sharply in March, with strong orders despite a very limited discounting policy. But the model now costs as much as its main Tesla competitor.

After last week's price cut by Tesla, the Tesla Model 3 in France starts at 41,990 euros, compared with 42,000 euros for the Megane electric.

The Megane E sold 3,570 units in France in the first quarter, compared with 3,158 Tesla Model 3s, though the U.S. carmaker also sold 9,364 of its more upmarket SUV Model Y in the country.

"It's clear that (Tesla cutting prices) is a challenge, starting with the cost side of things. It's a warning that we are looking at," Cambolive said.

Worldwide sales for the Renault brand reached 354,545 vehicles in the first three months of the year.

The whole group, which also produces Dacia and Alpine cars and will release group-wide sales data on Thursday, posted a 5.9% decline in sales in 2022, hit by the loss of the Russian market following the war in Ukraine. Sales for the Renault brand, which represents two-thirds of the group's total, fell by 9.4% last year, their fourth consecutive annual decline.

The French company, which was hit harder than most rivals by the COVID-19 crisis and a global chip shortage, is betting on higher-margin cars to boost profits, and plans to spin off and list its electric vehicles (EV) unit on the market this year.

An early mover in the EV race which then struggled in the face of Tesla's stellar growth, Renault ranked as the third EV brand for sales in Europe behind Tesla and Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) last year. It was also third in the electrified segment, which includes hybrid vehicles, behind Toyota (7203.T) and Tesla.

In a sign on the pressure carmakers face on costs and margins, Tesla's Shanghai factory workers took to social media to appeal to boss Elon Musk after being told at the weekend about plans to cut their performance bonuses, according to online posts and employees who spoke to Reuters.

Reuters 
 

Variety

Renault

Prices

Tesla

Cars

Autos

Vehicle

LBCI Next
Elon Musk's SpaceX set for debut flight of Starship rocket system to space
Porsche posts record Q1 sales rise boosted by China
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-10

Arrival pulls a double SPAC, Tesla keeps slashing prices and New York Auto Show highlights

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-07

Tesla cuts US prices for fifth time since January

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-06

Tesla slashes prices for Model S and Model X in US

LBCI
World
2023-03-05

Tesla recalls 3,470 Model Y vehicles over loose bolts

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
11:05

Waiting for quantum computers to arrive, software engineers get creative

LBCI
World
10:58

SpaceX postpones debut flight of Starship rocket, citing frozen valve

LBCI
Variety
10:04

Adobe to add generative AI tools into its video editing software

LBCI
Variety
09:36

Germany’s XaaS platform Equipme secures $3.8M Seed led by La Famiglia VC

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:09

Beirut Bar Association undermines freedom, summons Legal Agenda director for criticizing new regulation

LBCI
Middle East
08:12

UAE bank ADCB reports record profit in Q1, up 27%

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-05

Ailing Pakistan elephant survives jumbo diagnosis

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:09

Lebanon to reportedly close its consulate in Paris and merge it with the embassy: report

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:34

Public sector salary increase tops cabinet agenda on Tuesday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:39

ALULA SOUS LES ETOILES: A Franco-Saudi Musical Fusion on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

US, UN Launch Financial Support Program for Lebanon's Internal Security Forces

LBCI
Press Highlights
05:37

Lebanon approaches the LBP one million banknote: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:09

Lebanon to reportedly close its consulate in Paris and merge it with the embassy: report

LBCI
Variety
07:44

In Lebanon, a video shows hordes of migrating swans over the south

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:57

Lebanese municipal elections postponement faces legal challenges and constitutional concerns

LBCI
Middle East
02:49

Son of toppled Iranian Shah to visit Israel

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app