Zelensky presses US for more details on security guarantees

18-12-2025 | 08:36
Zelensky presses US for more details on security guarantees

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday said he hoped Washington would offer more details on the security guarantees that the United States could offer to protect Ukraine from another Russian invasion.

"There's a question I still can't get an answer to," Zelensky said at a press conference. "What will the United States of America do if Russia comes again with aggression? What will these security guarantees do; how will they work?"

AFP

