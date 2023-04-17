Sega to acquire Angry Birds-maker Rovio for $775M

Variety
2023-04-17 | 08:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Sega to acquire Angry Birds-maker Rovio for $775M
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Sega to acquire Angry Birds-maker Rovio for $775M

Japanese gaming giant Sega has confirmed that it’s buying Finland’s Rovio in an all-cash deal worth €706 million ($775 million).

News first emerged back in January that Israeli mobile gaming company Playtika had tabled a €750 million ($810 million) bid for Rovio, though talks collapsed last month with no reasons provided by either company. Rovio did, however, confirm that it was still in talks with other parties, with rumors emerging over the weekend that Sonic the Hedgehog-maker Sega was in the mix.

Now, the deal is official, with Rovio noting that it expects the deal to close in Q2 of its current fiscal year, meaning some time in the next couple of months — subject to “certain customary conditions.”

Sega’s offer represents a 63.1 percent premium on Rovio’s closing price on January 19, the last trading date before reports first emerged of a potential acquisition, and a 19 percent premium on Rovio’s final closing price on Friday, April 14.
 

Variety

Sega

Acquire

Angry Birds

Maker

Rovio

LBCI Next
ALULA SOUS LES ETOILES: A Franco-Saudi Musical Fusion on LBCI
In Lebanon, a video shows hordes of migrating swans over the south
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:09

EU lawmakers call for political attention to powerful AI

LBCI
World
2023-04-16

Former Indian lawmaker slain live on TV while in police custody, state restricts gatherings

LBCI
World
2023-04-15

Shanghai pushes carmakers for automotive chip investments

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-14

Birkin bag maker Hermes sees no US slowdown as sales jump 23 percent

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
11:05

Waiting for quantum computers to arrive, software engineers get creative

LBCI
World
10:58

SpaceX postpones debut flight of Starship rocket, citing frozen valve

LBCI
Variety
10:04

Adobe to add generative AI tools into its video editing software

LBCI
Variety
09:36

Germany’s XaaS platform Equipme secures $3.8M Seed led by La Famiglia VC

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-01

Italian minister warns ECB of risk from higher interest rates

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-12

Companies skeptical about Egypt’s push to ease industry ties

LBCI
World
2023-02-16

Cyclone Gabrielle death toll rises to five as recovery starts

LBCI
Variety
09:36

Germany’s XaaS platform Equipme secures $3.8M Seed led by La Famiglia VC

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:34

Public sector salary increase tops cabinet agenda on Tuesday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:39

ALULA SOUS LES ETOILES: A Franco-Saudi Musical Fusion on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

US, UN Launch Financial Support Program for Lebanon's Internal Security Forces

LBCI
Press Highlights
05:37

Lebanon approaches the LBP one million banknote: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:09

Lebanon to reportedly close its consulate in Paris and merge it with the embassy: report

LBCI
Variety
07:44

In Lebanon, a video shows hordes of migrating swans over the south

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:57

Lebanese municipal elections postponement faces legal challenges and constitutional concerns

LBCI
Middle East
02:49

Son of toppled Iranian Shah to visit Israel

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app