Syria's Kurds protest Aleppo violence as fears of wider conflict grow

Middle East News
13-01-2026 | 09:59
Syria&#39;s Kurds protest Aleppo violence as fears of wider conflict grow
2min
Syria's Kurds protest Aleppo violence as fears of wider conflict grow

Several thousand people marched under the rain in northeast Syria on Tuesday to protest the expulsion of Kurdish fighters from the city of Aleppo the previous week after days of deadly clashes.

The violence in Aleppo has deepened one of the main fault lines in Syria, where President Ahmed al-Sharaa's promise to unify the country under one leadership after 14 years of war has faced resistance from Kurdish forces wary of his Islamist-led government.

Five days of fighting left at least 23 people dead, according to Syria's health ministry, and saw more than 150,000 flee the two Kurdish-run pockets of the city. The last Kurdish fighters left Aleppo in the early hours of January 11.

On Tuesday, several thousand Syrian Kurds protested in the northeastern city of Qamishli. They carried banners bearing the logos of Kurdish forces and faces of Kurdish fighters who died in the battles - some of whom had detonated explosive-laden belts as government forces closed in.



Reuters 

Middle East News

Syria

Kurds

Protest

Aleppo

Violence

Conflict

