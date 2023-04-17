Rocket startups face adapt-or-die moment amid investment drought

Variety
2023-04-17 | 09:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Rocket startups face adapt-or-die moment amid investment drought
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
Rocket startups face adapt-or-die moment amid investment drought

Demand for sending satellites into space remains strong, but US rocket startups are taking drastic measures to survive a tight funding environment where fears have been exacerbated by the bankruptcy of Virgin Orbit.

The industry faces an interesting dichotomy. Demand has surged from launching a few satellites on small rockets to launching swarms of satellites at once using bigger rockets, even as investors shy away from the sector in search of safer bets.
 
Venture investment in space startups has dropped 50 percent year-over-year in 2022 to $21.9 billion, according to VC firm Space Capital.

As the cost of capital rises with the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes, investors are less incentivized to fund capital intensive projects that do not have a clear revenue stream or path to profitability, leaving many space startups scrambling for funds.

"I've never raised capital in a harder market than the one we're in right now," Firefly Aerospace CEO Bill Weber said. "The I word and the R word - recession and inflation - make the investment market conservative and a little more cautious."
 
The failure of billionaire Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit, which filed for bankruptcy this month, has only ratcheted up pressure on rivals trying to keep up with Elon Musk's SpaceX, Rocket Lab (RKLB.O) and the Boeing (BA.N)-Lockheed Martin (LMT.N) joint venture, United Launch Alliance.

Texas-based Firefly is trying to mass-produce its medium-sized rocket, while developing a larger launcher under a new partnership with Northrop Grumman (NOC.N).

Fresh off celebrating its Alpha rocket's orbital debut last October, Firefly tried to raise $300 million by year-end to become cash-flow positive. By mid-February, it had only raised $30 million according to regulatory filings, although Weber said since then the company had reached about 75 percent of target.

Firefly expects to hold another funding round in mid-2024, Weber said.
 
Relativity Space said last week it was ditching its centerpiece small rocket, Terran 1, for a larger planned rocket, Terran R, a decision roughly a year in the making as demand for small rockets faded, CEO Tim Ellis said in an interview. The Long beach, California company to date has raised $1.3 billion, compared to Firefly's total $390 million which includes some funds from the ongoing fund-raising effort.

"It was a lot better to just put those resources into Terran R because that's going to be a way-more-profitable way to allocate the team that we have," Ellis said.

The bigger rocket's planned debut in 2026 will leave the company without any missions for roughly three years, but Ellis said he is not worried about future funding and declined to say when the company would do another funding round.

Astra Space (ASTR.O), which ditched its small Rocket 3.3 for a planned, larger Rocket 4 in the next few years, has struggled to bring its stock price above $1, facing delisting threats from Nasdaq. Astra declined to comment on its financial struggles.

Firefly and Astra have added other business lines to make up for lost revenue, while Relativity has said its 3D printers used in rocket construction will be eventually employed for other products.

Firefly, which was forced by US officials in 2021 to sever its Ukrainian ties through Noosphere Ventures over national security concerns, counts a lunar lander named Blue Ghost as a "very profitable" line of revenue, Weber said.

"I know Firefly's management is very proud and vocal about Blue Ghost, but let's hope they can walk the walk without the Ukrainians," Noosphere founder Max Polyakov told Reuters.

Despite the startups' struggles, launch demand has soared after sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine cut off access to Russian rockets. Recent failures with Europe's Arianespace's Vega-C rocket have added to demand in the US, outstripping the number of available rockets.

Shared missions to space on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rockets, a cheaper, so-called rideshare option for satellite companies that helped kill the business case for small rockets, have taken some of that demand, but much of it remains.

Private plans to deploy mega-constellations, vast swarms of satellites in low-Earth orbit, have also given launch startups hope for future demand.

"The industry is now behaving as a more rational, capitalistic industry," Erich Fischer, a senior partner at Bain and Co who advises space companies, said. "It's never behaved that way before, ever."
 

Variety

Rocket

Startups

Face

Adapt

Die

Moment

Investments

Amid

Drought

LBCI Next
Porsche posts record Q1 sales rise boosted by China
China's Xpeng aims to cut costs with new vehicle manufacturing platform
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-06

In southern Ethiopia, drought kills livestock amid fears of what comes next

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-28

Tunisia cuts off water supply at night amid severe drought

LBCI
World
2023-03-20

Macron's government faces 'moment of truth' over pension reform

LBCI
World
2023-03-20

Macron's government faces 'moment of truth' over pension system overhaul

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
11:05

Waiting for quantum computers to arrive, software engineers get creative

LBCI
World
10:58

SpaceX postpones debut flight of Starship rocket, citing frozen valve

LBCI
Variety
10:04

Adobe to add generative AI tools into its video editing software

LBCI
Variety
09:36

Germany’s XaaS platform Equipme secures $3.8M Seed led by La Famiglia VC

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
06:28

Talking points from European football

LBCI
World
2023-04-03

UBS, Credit Suisse drop after Swiss prosecutor probes takeover deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:32

Dark cloud over Beirut: Hidden cost of private generators

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:16

Proposed legislation seeks to grant Lebanon's Finance Ministry greater control over banknote printing

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:34

Public sector salary increase tops cabinet agenda on Tuesday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:39

ALULA SOUS LES ETOILES: A Franco-Saudi Musical Fusion on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

US, UN Launch Financial Support Program for Lebanon's Internal Security Forces

LBCI
Press Highlights
05:37

Lebanon approaches the LBP one million banknote: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:09

Lebanon to reportedly close its consulate in Paris and merge it with the embassy: report

LBCI
Variety
07:44

In Lebanon, a video shows hordes of migrating swans over the south

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:57

Lebanese municipal elections postponement faces legal challenges and constitutional concerns

LBCI
Middle East
02:49

Son of toppled Iranian Shah to visit Israel

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app