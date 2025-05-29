Erdogan says Kurdish SDF 'stalling' despite integration deal with Damascus

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said the Kurdish-dominated and U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) were using "stalling tactics" despite an agreement with the new Syrian government for the group's integration into Syrian armed forces.



Speaking to reporters on a flight from Azerbaijan, Erdogan reiterated Turkey's position that Syria's unity and territorial integrity must be preserved, stating that the SDF-Damascus deal must be implemented within the agreed-upon and planned timeline.



"We had said before we welcomed the agreement. But we see that the Syrian Democratic Forces are continuing their stalling tactics. They must stop this," he was cited as saying by his office on Thursday.



AFP