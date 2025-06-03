President Joseph Aoun calls for bold digital transformation at tech forum

President Joseph Aoun on Tuesday called for Lebanon to fully embrace digital transformation, saying the country can no longer afford to remain on the sidelines of modernity.



Speaking at the “Smart Government: Diaspora Experts for Lebanon” conference, Aoun said, “I came here today to call for digitization in Lebanon to become a forward-looking vision for the good of all. We've made our decision — it’s no longer acceptable to remain outside the digital age or stuck on the margins of progress.”



He stressed that the goal of a smart government is to serve every citizen, adding, “We want Lebanon to open up to regional and international partnerships and become a qualified destination for foreign investment.”



Highlighting a key challenge, Aoun noted, “In Lebanon, we have many statistics but little digitization. Let’s correct that imbalance so our country can reclaim its standing as a key player and together build a digital republic.”