Campaigners sue EU for labeling gas and nuclear investments as green

Variety
2023-04-18 | 05:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Campaigners sue EU for labeling gas and nuclear investments as green
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Campaigners sue EU for labeling gas and nuclear investments as green

Greenpeace and other campaign groups are set to take the European Commission to court on Tuesday, seeking to overturn European Union rules that class nuclear energy and natural gas as climate-friendly investments.

The groups are targeting the EU's "taxonomy", a list of investments that can be labeled and marketed as sustainable in Europe. The complex scheme aims to guide investors towards projects that support the EU's climate change goals.

The Commission decided last year to add some gas and nuclear plants to the list - a proposal that became mired in controversy and was repeatedly delayed amid lobbying from governments who disagree on the fuels' green credentials.

In its lawsuit, Greenpeace asks the EU General Court - part of the Court of Justice of the EU - to exclude gas and nuclear from the rules.

It argues the EU has violated its own climate laws, citing the CO2 emissions produced by gas power plants, and said the rules risk diverting investments away from renewable energy.

A separate lawsuit, also due to be filed on Tuesday, from four campaign groups including ClientEarth and WWF, seeks to overturn the rules on gas on similar grounds.

"Fossil gas is not clean, not cheap and not a secure source of energy," a spokesperson for the four groups said.

A European Commission spokesperson said the EU executive took note of the legal action but declined to comment further.

The Commission has previously said gas and nuclear plants must meet "strict conditions" to win the EU green label, including an emissions limit for gas plants.

The EU rules exposed deep rifts between countries over which energy sources to use to meet climate change goals.

Spain, Denmark and others had argued it was not credible to label gas, a CO2-emitting fossil fuel, as climate-friendly. Poland, Bulgaria and others said gas investments were needed to help them phase out more CO2-intensive coal plants.

The Commission is also facing a legal challenge from the Austrian government, seeking to reject the green label for gas and nuclear.

Reuters 
 

Variety

Campaigners

EU

Gas

Nuclear

Investments

LBCI Next
SpaceX postpones debut flight of Starship rocket, citing frozen valve
Elon Musk says he will launch rival to Microsoft-backed ChatGPT
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-04

Sustainability groups challenge EU over delay to oil, gas disclosures

LBCI
World
2023-03-28

EU countries standoff over nuclear role in renewable energy goals

LBCI
World
2023-02-23

Healthy gas storage warms Europe, but not enough

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-21

Iraq signs oil and gas deals with UAE's Crescent Petroleum, Chinese firms

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:03

Airlines in line for green fuel funding boost under EU climate law

LBCI
World
09:34

T. rex skeleton expected to fetch millions at Zurich auction

LBCI
Variety
08:05

Avalor wants to unify cybersecurity tools by aggregating data

LBCI
Variety
08:03

Alaska Airlines does away with check-in kiosks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-03

LBCI, Rotana Group announce resolving all legal disputes

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-06

Leaders of Turkey, Syria could meet for peace – Erdogan

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-16

Banks in debt: Negotiations between International Financial Institutions and Lebanese banks

LBCI
World
2023-04-06

German factory output up more than expected in February

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
03:43

Lebanon is preparing for an international tender for Beirut Port reconstruction: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:53

UK imposes sanctions on Lebanon-based Hezbollah financier, Nazem Ahmad

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:22

Fuel prices touch new highs in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

PM Najib Mikati: If you do not want to postpone the municipal elections, do not attend the session

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:25

Extension law remains unsettled as Lebanese Parliament and Cabinet hold session

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:47

Parliament approves extension of municipal councils mandate

LBCI
Variety
07:56

Culture Minister opens Baalbek, Anjar, Tyre, & Jbeil landmarks for free

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:05

40th Anniversary of the US Embassy Beirut Bombing: Remembering the victims and strengthening bonds

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app