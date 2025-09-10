Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday slammed Western and global leaders for "lack of action" over Russia's intrusion of Polish airspace with drones, some of which Warsaw shot down.



"There have been more than enough statements, but so far there has been a lack of action. The Russians are testing the limits of what is possible. They are testing the reaction. They are recording how the armed forces of NATO countries act," Zelensky said in his daily address.



AFP