Netflix will crack down on password sharing this summer

Variety
2023-04-19 | 07:22
High views
Netflix will crack down on password sharing this summer
Netflix will crack down on password sharing this summer

Netflix’s long-awaited crackdown on password sharing is coming soon to the US, the streamer said on Tuesday.

Netflix originally planned to roll out “paid sharing” in the States during the first quarter of 2023. However, Netflix now says it’ll start rolling out the change — an update designed to convert account-sharers into paying users — a little later, on or before June 30.

This move is not limited to the US, either. “We are planning on a broad rollout, including in the US, in Q2,” the streamer said in its first-quarter 2023 earnings report. Alongside this announcement, Netflix also bid farewell to its 25-year-old mail-order DVD business. RIP.

Netflix’s quest to boost revenues by curbing password sharing kicked off earlier this year in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain. In these countries, Netflix requires paying users to set a “primary location” for their account. Going forward, if someone they don’t live with uses their account, Netflix alerts them to “buy an extra member.” Netflix says it will allow up to two extra members per account, and its fee per extra user varies by country. For example, it’s an additional CAD $7.99 in Canada and €3.99 in Portugal.
 

