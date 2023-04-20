Pinterest brings on Google Pixel VP to fill chief product officer position

Pinterest announced today its newest hire, Sabrina Ellis, to take on the role of chief product offer. Ellis spent the last 12 years at Google, where she led the work on Google Pixel. Previously, she spent eight years at Yahoo (the parent company of TechCrunch) in numerous leadership roles.



Sabrina will join Pinterest on May 15. She will replace Pinterest’s current senior vice president of product, Naveen Gavini, who will remain at the company until the end of September.



In her new role, Ellis will lead the product management and design teams, reporting directly to Pinterest CEO Bill Ready.