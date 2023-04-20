Snap CEO Evan Spiegel on TikTok ban: ‘We’d love that’

At the Snap Partner Summit, one thing is clear: The company is pulling out all the stops to woo its Gen Z userbase and keep them on the platform. Like literally every other social media app, Snapchat responded to the pressure of TikTok’s massive growth by rolling out its own short-form video feed and creator program. But as US legislators debate a full ban on the TikTok app, it’s no surprise that the ban would be a boon for companies like Snap and Meta, which seem to be most threatened by TikTok’s popularity.



When journalist Kara Swisher asked Snap CEO Evan Spiegel if he thinks there should be a TikTok ban, he replied, “We’d love that.” The crowd responded to the bold comment with cheers and whoops — hey, at least Spiegel is being honest.



But Spiegel also acknowledged the dangerous precedent for other social platforms if Congress actually managed to ban TikTok. TikTok is in the unique situation due to its Chinese ownership, which has proven problematic for the company’s reputation among US government officials.