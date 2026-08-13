Putin visits disputed Kuril islands for first time: State media

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13-08-2026 | 01:24
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Putin visits disputed Kuril islands for first time: State media
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Putin visits disputed Kuril islands for first time: State media

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited for the first time the contested Kuril islands, state media reported on Thursday, shining a spotlight on the far-eastern archipelago at the centre of a dispute with Japan.

Putin "has personally visited the Kuril Islands for the first time", where he inspected the flagship of Russia's Pacific fleet, the TASS news agency reported.

AFP

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