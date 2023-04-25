Startup e-commerce platform Temu expands to Europe

Variety
2023-04-25 | 05:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Startup e-commerce platform Temu expands to Europe
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Startup e-commerce platform Temu expands to Europe

Ultra low-cost e-commerce platform Temu, owned by PDD Holdings (PDD.O) has started selling to European markets including France, Germany, Italy, The Netherlands, Spain and the United Kingdom.

The Temu.com website now shows all of these markets on its location drop down menu in addition to the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, where it had previously already been available.

PDD Holdings did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment on the expansion.

Temu, the sister site of Chinese discount e-commerce platform Pinduoduo, has made a big splash since launching in the United States last September, selling shoes, jewelry, beauty accessories and home goods directly from Chinese merchants for very low prices.

It's a similar cross-border model to the one that has propelled Shein, which ships to more than 150 countries, to become the world's biggest fast-fashion brand with annual sales of more than $58.5 billion.

Temu, which its headquarter in Boston, saw 19 million US downloads in the first quarter of this year, according to mobile intelligence firm Sensor Tower, which also ranks Temu as the most downloaded app on Apple and Google Play stores in the United States.

The platform's gross merchandise value - total sales before expenses - grew from $3 million in September to $192 million in January, according to data firm YipitData.
 
 

Variety

Startup

E-commerce

Platform

Temu

Expand

Europe

Cost

LBCI Next
Khalaf Al Habtoor announces the reopening of the retail space at Hilton Beirut Habtoor Grand
France's Bonifacio hosts Byblos as part of signing an agreement between the two cities
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-02-17

Binance-backed web3 gaming startup Unagi gets funding to expand fantasy sports platform

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-21

Home energy assessment startup Enter raises €19.4M Series A to expand in Germany and beyond

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-17

XPeng unveils new EV platform designed to cut production costs

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-16

China's Xpeng aims to cut costs with new vehicle manufacturing platform

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
08:11

European stock trading app Lightyear arrives on the web

LBCI
Variety
08:09

Spotify passes 500M users, but its premium-to-free ratio is falling

LBCI
Variety
07:55

Romanian prosecutors add charge against online personality Tristan Tate

LBCI
Variety
07:55

KitKat sweetens Nestle sales with Easter, Valentine's Day comeback

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-07

38 countries call for impartial investigation into Beirut Blast at UN Human Rights Council

LBCI
Variety
07:46

“GPT” may be trademarked soon if OpenAI has its way

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-09

Israel hits Syria after rockets fired towards Golan Heights

LBCI
World
2023-04-17

Deutsche Bank CEO rejects EU plans on resolution rules

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:13

LF leader Geagea vows to obstruct quorum if Frangieh secures 65 votes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:44

France dismisses Geagea's claims of economic deal with Hezbollah

LBCI
Press Highlights
10:08

Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:55

Who are the MPs determined to obstruct Frangieh's path to Baabda?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:15

Military Court sentences 36 in Khaldeh clashes, efforts for reconciliation continue

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:06

US-led Coalition makes significant progress in defeating ISIS

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:37

Frangieh's commitment to France: Appointing non-confrontational army commander and BDL governor

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:20

Amnesty International calls on Lebanese authorities to "stop deporting" refugees to Syria

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app