Startup e-commerce platform Temu expands to Europe
Variety
2023-04-25 | 05:24
Startup e-commerce platform Temu expands to Europe
Ultra low-cost e-commerce platform Temu, owned by PDD Holdings (PDD.O) has started selling to European markets including France, Germany, Italy, The Netherlands, Spain and the United Kingdom.
The Temu.com website now shows all of these markets on its location drop down menu in addition to the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, where it had previously already been available.
PDD Holdings did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment on the expansion.
Temu, the sister site of Chinese discount e-commerce platform Pinduoduo, has made a big splash since launching in the United States last September, selling shoes, jewelry, beauty accessories and home goods directly from Chinese merchants for very low prices.
It's a similar cross-border model to the one that has propelled Shein, which ships to more than 150 countries, to become the world's biggest fast-fashion brand with annual sales of more than $58.5 billion.
Temu, which its headquarter in Boston, saw 19 million US downloads in the first quarter of this year, according to mobile intelligence firm Sensor Tower, which also ranks Temu as the most downloaded app on Apple and Google Play stores in the United States.
The platform's gross merchandise value - total sales before expenses - grew from $3 million in September to $192 million in January, according to data firm YipitData.
Reuters
Variety
Startup
E-commerce
Platform
Temu
Expand
Europe
Cost
0
Variety
08:11
European stock trading app Lightyear arrives on the web
Variety
08:11
European stock trading app Lightyear arrives on the web
0
Variety
08:09
Spotify passes 500M users, but its premium-to-free ratio is falling
Variety
08:09
Spotify passes 500M users, but its premium-to-free ratio is falling
0
Variety
07:55
Romanian prosecutors add charge against online personality Tristan Tate
Variety
07:55
Romanian prosecutors add charge against online personality Tristan Tate
0
Variety
07:55
KitKat sweetens Nestle sales with Easter, Valentine's Day comeback
Variety
07:55
KitKat sweetens Nestle sales with Easter, Valentine's Day comeback
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-07
38 countries call for impartial investigation into Beirut Blast at UN Human Rights Council
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-07
38 countries call for impartial investigation into Beirut Blast at UN Human Rights Council
0
Variety
07:46
“GPT” may be trademarked soon if OpenAI has its way
Variety
07:46
“GPT” may be trademarked soon if OpenAI has its way
0
Middle East
2023-04-09
Israel hits Syria after rockets fired towards Golan Heights
Middle East
2023-04-09
Israel hits Syria after rockets fired towards Golan Heights
0
World
2023-04-17
Deutsche Bank CEO rejects EU plans on resolution rules
World
2023-04-17
Deutsche Bank CEO rejects EU plans on resolution rules
1
News Bulletin Reports
09:13
LF leader Geagea vows to obstruct quorum if Frangieh secures 65 votes
News Bulletin Reports
09:13
LF leader Geagea vows to obstruct quorum if Frangieh secures 65 votes
2
News Bulletin Reports
09:44
France dismisses Geagea's claims of economic deal with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
09:44
France dismisses Geagea's claims of economic deal with Hezbollah
3
Press Highlights
10:08
Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report
Press Highlights
10:08
Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report
4
News Bulletin Reports
09:55
Who are the MPs determined to obstruct Frangieh's path to Baabda?
News Bulletin Reports
09:55
Who are the MPs determined to obstruct Frangieh's path to Baabda?
5
News Bulletin Reports
10:15
Military Court sentences 36 in Khaldeh clashes, efforts for reconciliation continue
News Bulletin Reports
10:15
Military Court sentences 36 in Khaldeh clashes, efforts for reconciliation continue
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:06
US-led Coalition makes significant progress in defeating ISIS
News Bulletin Reports
12:06
US-led Coalition makes significant progress in defeating ISIS
7
Press Highlights
01:37
Frangieh's commitment to France: Appointing non-confrontational army commander and BDL governor
Press Highlights
01:37
Frangieh's commitment to France: Appointing non-confrontational army commander and BDL governor
8
Lebanon News
03:20
Amnesty International calls on Lebanese authorities to "stop deporting" refugees to Syria
Lebanon News
03:20
Amnesty International calls on Lebanese authorities to "stop deporting" refugees to Syria
