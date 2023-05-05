News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
European airlines see bumper summer bookings
Variety
2023-05-05 | 03:45
High views
Share
Share
2
min
European airlines see bumper summer bookings
British Airways-owner IAG (ICAG.L) and Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) on Friday reported bumper summer bookings as travelers pressed ahead with holiday plans despite a cost-of-living crisis.
IAG, which also owns Iberia, Vueling and Aer Lingus, said strong ticket sales for summer and a winter season that beat expectations meant 2023 profit would come in above its previous forecasts.
Its positive outlook is in line with other major European airlines. Lufthansa, easyJet and Ryanair have all pointed to robust summer bookings, showing consumers prioritizing travel spend despite high inflation and an uncertain economic outlook.
Air France-KLM, meanwhile, reported better-than-expected first-quarter revenue and said it was seeing strong summer ticket sales too.
IAG called the outlook for the summer "encouraging" and said capacity in its key North Atlantic and Latin American markets was now back at pre-pandemic levels, with demand from leisure travelers driving bookings.
The group said it now expected annual profit to come in above the top end of a 1.8-2.3 billion euros ($2.0-$2.5 billion)range given in February. The top end of that range already represented a jump of as much as 90 percent on last year's result.
For the three months to the end of March - often loss-making for airlines as fewer people travel then - IAG said high demand combined with lower fuel prices helped it turn a profit.
It made an operating profit before exceptional items of 9 million euros, well above the 179 million euro loss expected by analysts.
Air France-KLM's first-quarter revenue rose 42 percent year-on-year to 6.33 billion euros, just above the 6.30 billion expected on average by analysts polled by the company.
In another indication that travel is returning to pre-pandemic levels, Holiday Inn owner IHG Plc (IHG.L) reported a 33 percent jump in first-quarter revenue per available room (RevPAR) - a key measure for a hotel's top-line performance.
Hotel operators are benefiting from China lifting its COVID-19 restrictions, boosting travel throughout the Asia Pacific region.
Reuters
Variety
European
Airlines
Bumper
Summer
Bookings
Acıbadem Healthcare Group – Turkiye The Gate of Hope for Liver Failure Patients
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:25
United Airlines will use lower-carbon fuels in San Francisco, London
World
08:25
United Airlines will use lower-carbon fuels in San Francisco, London
0
Middle East
2023-05-04
UAE's Emirates, Etihad airlines expand interline cooperation
Middle East
2023-05-04
UAE's Emirates, Etihad airlines expand interline cooperation
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-03
European judicial delegation hears Abu Asali's testimony, postpones Salameh's hearing session
Lebanon News
2023-05-03
European judicial delegation hears Abu Asali's testimony, postpones Salameh's hearing session
0
World
2023-05-03
More than 100 arrested in European swoop on 'Ndrangheta crime group
World
2023-05-03
More than 100 arrested in European swoop on 'Ndrangheta crime group
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
02:41
Acıbadem Healthcare Group – Turkiye The Gate of Hope for Liver Failure Patients
Variety
02:41
Acıbadem Healthcare Group – Turkiye The Gate of Hope for Liver Failure Patients
0
Variety
01:53
Hollywood studios push back against striking writers' claim of 'gig' workforce
Variety
01:53
Hollywood studios push back against striking writers' claim of 'gig' workforce
0
Variety
15:48
Norway oil fund to back climate resolution at refiner Valero's AGM
Variety
15:48
Norway oil fund to back climate resolution at refiner Valero's AGM
0
Variety
15:39
Topless Italian climate protesters block Rome traffic
Variety
15:39
Topless Italian climate protesters block Rome traffic
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-26
Kanaan after meeting Wronecka: Syrian refugees crisis is not solely Lebanon’s responsibility
Lebanon News
2023-04-26
Kanaan after meeting Wronecka: Syrian refugees crisis is not solely Lebanon’s responsibility
0
World
2023-04-05
Swiss regulator deflects blame for Credit Suisse debacle
World
2023-04-05
Swiss regulator deflects blame for Credit Suisse debacle
0
World
07:12
Japan earthquake of magnitude 6.5 injures some, damages buildings
World
07:12
Japan earthquake of magnitude 6.5 injures some, damages buildings
0
Middle East
01:22
Syria to be readmitted soon to Arab League
Middle East
01:22
Syria to be readmitted soon to Arab League
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:19
Hezbollah wants a price for fall of Frangieh presidencial bid
Press Highlights
01:19
Hezbollah wants a price for fall of Frangieh presidencial bid
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
Lebanese government stands firm on obtaining data on Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
Lebanese government stands firm on obtaining data on Syrian refugees
3
Lebanon News
09:42
Beirut Airport’s number of travelers increases by 36% in April
Lebanon News
09:42
Beirut Airport’s number of travelers increases by 36% in April
4
Variety
15:39
Topless Italian climate protesters block Rome traffic
Variety
15:39
Topless Italian climate protesters block Rome traffic
5
Lebanon News
09:59
Gemayel after meeting with Bukhari: Quorum conditions and refusal to elect Hezbollah-affiliated presidential candidate
Lebanon News
09:59
Gemayel after meeting with Bukhari: Quorum conditions and refusal to elect Hezbollah-affiliated presidential candidate
6
Lebanon News
09:26
Geagea met with Shea: Opportunities for the Resistance Bloc's presidential candidate are nonexistent
Lebanon News
09:26
Geagea met with Shea: Opportunities for the Resistance Bloc's presidential candidate are nonexistent
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:38
High numbers of Syrian detainees in Lebanese prisons prompt discussion with Syrian government
News Bulletin Reports
12:38
High numbers of Syrian detainees in Lebanese prisons prompt discussion with Syrian government
8
Lebanon Economy
02:23
Price of gasoline drops significantly
Lebanon Economy
02:23
Price of gasoline drops significantly
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store