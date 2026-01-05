Lebanon’s security in focus as President Aoun meets defense minister

Lebanon News
05-01-2026 | 06:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon’s security in focus as President Aoun meets defense minister
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon’s security in focus as President Aoun meets defense minister

President Joseph Aoun discussed the country’s security situation with Defense Minister Michel Menassa, with a particular focus on southern Lebanon in light of the tasks being carried out by the army south of the Litani River.

The presidency said the talks covered overall security conditions nationwide, as well as the army’s ongoing missions in the south.

The meeting also reviewed the success of measures taken by the Lebanese army and other security agencies in maintaining security on New Year’s Eve. 

Discussions further addressed additional security operations carried out by the army in recent days as part of efforts to combat smuggling, drug trafficking, and activities undermining public security.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Joseph Aoun

Michel Menassa

Lebanese Army

Security

LBCI Next
Banks warn financial gap law could deepen crisis
Israeli army says it targeted two Hezbollah members in south Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-04

President Aoun to Dutch Defense Minister: Lebanon’s stability serves Europe’s interests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-26

Lebanon’s Interior Minister meets UN officials to discuss security and humanitarian support

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-12

President Aoun meets Energy Minister Joe Saddi to discuss electricity imports from Cyprus

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-03

President Aoun reviews southern developments with UN envoy, meets minister Kamal Shehadeh on tech progress

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:31

Banks warn financial gap law could deepen crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:19

Israeli army says it targeted two Hezbollah members in south Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Security assessments: Netanyahu sidesteps Lebanon in first cabinet meeting after Trump talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-04

Lebanese Army carries out security raids, arrests 44 across multiple regions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-01-03

Explosions heard in Venezuela's capital: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:09

Lebanon’s security in focus as President Aoun meets defense minister

LBCI
World News
2025-11-01

Female suspect, 38, charged in Louvre heist: AFP

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More