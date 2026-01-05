Lebanon’s security in focus as President Aoun meets defense minister

President Joseph Aoun discussed the country’s security situation with Defense Minister Michel Menassa, with a particular focus on southern Lebanon in light of the tasks being carried out by the army south of the Litani River.



The presidency said the talks covered overall security conditions nationwide, as well as the army’s ongoing missions in the south.



The meeting also reviewed the success of measures taken by the Lebanese army and other security agencies in maintaining security on New Year’s Eve.



Discussions further addressed additional security operations carried out by the army in recent days as part of efforts to combat smuggling, drug trafficking, and activities undermining public security.