In Dubai, Lebanon scores a new win

2023-05-08 | 09:52
Lebanon won third place for residents in the International Confederation of Plastic Surgery Societies (ICOPLAST) activities held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. 

Lebanon's participation came as part of a medical delegation from the American University of Beirut (AUB), headed by Dr. Amir Ibrahim, Head of the Plastic Surgery Department at the AUB, and several resident doctors. 

Notably, two of the winning residents participated in #TheResearcher program on LBCI, which Dr. Imad Bou-Hamad presents. 

The conference was sponsored by the Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences in cooperation with the Arab Association of Surgical & Medical Aesthetics (AASMA) and the Emirates Plastic Surgery Society (EPSS). 

Through the conference, Dubai entered the Guinness Book of Records with two records for having the largest number of plastic surgeons, with 480 surgeons, and the largest number of nationalities participating in it, with about 89 nationalities.
 

