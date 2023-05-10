News
Petal raises $35M, spins off data unit ‘to bring credit scores into the 21st century’
Variety
2023-05-10 | 08:08
Petal raises $35M, spins off data unit ‘to bring credit scores into the 21st century’
The United States credit system as it exists today has been around for decades and many would argue it’s long been in need of an overhaul.
In the meantime, a number of startups have emerged in recent years to offer consumers more options when obtaining credit.
Petal is one such company. The New York-based startup, which offers three Visa credit card products aimed at underserved consumers, has said its goal is to help people “build credit, not debt.” It does this by using cash flow underwriting to help assess applicants’ creditworthiness — and also using credit scores when they’re available. To be clear, Petal is not itself a bank. Its cards are issued by WebBank, a member of the FDIC, but they’re Petal branded and the startup manages servicing for the cards.
