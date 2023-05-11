Apple’s ATT faces competition probe in Italy

Variety
2023-05-11 | 08:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Apple’s ATT faces competition probe in Italy
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Apple’s ATT faces competition probe in Italy

Apple is facing another antitrust investigation in Europe over privacy rules it applies to third party apps running on its mobile platform which affect their ability to track iOS users in order to target them with advertising.

Italy’s competition watchdog said today it’s concerned Apple may be creating an unfair advantage for its own ‘personalized’ ads which are not subject to the same permission pop-up it requires for third parties to track iOS users.

Apple launched the App Tracking Transparency (ATT) feature just over two years ago, requiring third party apps obtain opt-in consent from users to be tracked for ads. The move was decried by the ad industry — and quickly led to a number of complaints being filed with competition authorities. So Italy is by no means the first to probe Apple’s privacy measure.
 

Variety

Apple

ATT

Faces

Competition

Probe

Italy

LBCI Next
Cable wants to help banks cut financial crime through automated assurance
Unlocking the M&A code: 5 factors that can make (or break) a deal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
06:01

Italy's antitrust watchdog probes Apple over alleged app market abuse

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-03

Apple wins appeal over UK mobile market competition probe

LBCI
Middle East
03:34

Turkey's economy faces 'lost year' no matter who wins election, insiders say

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-10

Turkey's economy faces 'lost year' no matter who wins election, insiders say

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
09:07

Making foundation models accessible: The battle between closed and open source AI

LBCI
Variety
09:05

Study says App Store revenue of small developers grew by 71 percent in last two years

LBCI
Variety
08:56

Meta content review partner Sama told by court to pay moderators

LBCI
Variety
08:53

Writer introduces product that could help reduce hallucinated content in its LLMs

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-11

Russian volcano erupts, spewing out a vast cloud of ash

LBCI
World
10:37

Top Pakistan court says Imran Khan's arrest was illegal - lawyer

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-05

The Ugly Truth: Where Did Lebanon's Central Bank Spend the Dollars?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:24

Cosmetic tourism: Lebanon's alluring industry for Arab tourists

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:50

US Justice Department seizes 13 domains used by Lebanese Hezbollah and its affiliates

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:04

Sejaan Azzi, Former Lebanese Minister, Passes Away at Age 70

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:24

Nabih Berri seeks settlement for accepting Army Commander as president

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:25

The dark side of Syria's Captagon: The billion-dollar drug trade and its routes to the Gulf

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:22

Beirut Airport issues statement regarding missing items

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:36

Countdown to presidential election: Berri urges immediate action on new president and Central Bank governor

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Lebanon’s Foreign Minister calls on banks to release funds for embassies, foreign diplomats

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:24

Cosmetic tourism: Lebanon's alluring industry for Arab tourists

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app