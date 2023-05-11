News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Raseef el Ghoraba
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Apple’s ATT faces competition probe in Italy
Variety
2023-05-11 | 08:49
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Apple’s ATT faces competition probe in Italy
Apple is facing another antitrust investigation in Europe over privacy rules it applies to third party apps running on its mobile platform which affect their ability to track iOS users in order to target them with advertising.
Italy’s competition watchdog said today it’s concerned Apple may be creating an unfair advantage for its own ‘personalized’ ads which are not subject to the same permission pop-up it requires for third parties to track iOS users.
Apple launched the App Tracking Transparency (ATT) feature just over two years ago, requiring third party apps obtain opt-in consent from users to be tracked for ads. The move was decried by the ad industry — and quickly led to a number of complaints being filed with competition authorities. So Italy is by no means the first to probe Apple’s privacy measure.
TechCrunch
Variety
Apple
ATT
Faces
Competition
Probe
Italy
Next
Cable wants to help banks cut financial crime through automated assurance
Unlocking the M&A code: 5 factors that can make (or break) a deal
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
06:01
Italy's antitrust watchdog probes Apple over alleged app market abuse
World
06:01
Italy's antitrust watchdog probes Apple over alleged app market abuse
0
Variety
2023-04-03
Apple wins appeal over UK mobile market competition probe
Variety
2023-04-03
Apple wins appeal over UK mobile market competition probe
0
Middle East
03:34
Turkey's economy faces 'lost year' no matter who wins election, insiders say
Middle East
03:34
Turkey's economy faces 'lost year' no matter who wins election, insiders say
0
Middle East
2023-05-10
Turkey's economy faces 'lost year' no matter who wins election, insiders say
Middle East
2023-05-10
Turkey's economy faces 'lost year' no matter who wins election, insiders say
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
09:07
Making foundation models accessible: The battle between closed and open source AI
Variety
09:07
Making foundation models accessible: The battle between closed and open source AI
0
Variety
09:05
Study says App Store revenue of small developers grew by 71 percent in last two years
Variety
09:05
Study says App Store revenue of small developers grew by 71 percent in last two years
0
Variety
08:56
Meta content review partner Sama told by court to pay moderators
Variety
08:56
Meta content review partner Sama told by court to pay moderators
0
Variety
08:53
Writer introduces product that could help reduce hallucinated content in its LLMs
Variety
08:53
Writer introduces product that could help reduce hallucinated content in its LLMs
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-11
Russian volcano erupts, spewing out a vast cloud of ash
World
2023-04-11
Russian volcano erupts, spewing out a vast cloud of ash
0
World
10:37
Top Pakistan court says Imran Khan's arrest was illegal - lawyer
World
10:37
Top Pakistan court says Imran Khan's arrest was illegal - lawyer
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-05
The Ugly Truth: Where Did Lebanon's Central Bank Spend the Dollars?
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-05
The Ugly Truth: Where Did Lebanon's Central Bank Spend the Dollars?
0
Lebanon Economy
06:24
Cosmetic tourism: Lebanon's alluring industry for Arab tourists
Lebanon Economy
06:24
Cosmetic tourism: Lebanon's alluring industry for Arab tourists
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:50
US Justice Department seizes 13 domains used by Lebanese Hezbollah and its affiliates
Lebanon News
09:50
US Justice Department seizes 13 domains used by Lebanese Hezbollah and its affiliates
2
Lebanon News
04:04
Sejaan Azzi, Former Lebanese Minister, Passes Away at Age 70
Lebanon News
04:04
Sejaan Azzi, Former Lebanese Minister, Passes Away at Age 70
3
Press Highlights
00:24
Nabih Berri seeks settlement for accepting Army Commander as president
Press Highlights
00:24
Nabih Berri seeks settlement for accepting Army Commander as president
4
News Bulletin Reports
08:25
The dark side of Syria's Captagon: The billion-dollar drug trade and its routes to the Gulf
News Bulletin Reports
08:25
The dark side of Syria's Captagon: The billion-dollar drug trade and its routes to the Gulf
5
Lebanon News
03:22
Beirut Airport issues statement regarding missing items
Lebanon News
03:22
Beirut Airport issues statement regarding missing items
6
Press Highlights
01:36
Countdown to presidential election: Berri urges immediate action on new president and Central Bank governor
Press Highlights
01:36
Countdown to presidential election: Berri urges immediate action on new president and Central Bank governor
7
Lebanon News
03:57
Lebanon’s Foreign Minister calls on banks to release funds for embassies, foreign diplomats
Lebanon News
03:57
Lebanon’s Foreign Minister calls on banks to release funds for embassies, foreign diplomats
8
Lebanon Economy
06:24
Cosmetic tourism: Lebanon's alluring industry for Arab tourists
Lebanon Economy
06:24
Cosmetic tourism: Lebanon's alluring industry for Arab tourists
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store