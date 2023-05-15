News
Apple partner Foxconn to invest $500 million in India's Telangana
Variety
2023-05-15 | 07:58
Apple partner Foxconn to invest $500 million in India’s Telangana
Foxconn will invest $500 million to set up manufacturing plants in the southern Indian state of Telangana, the latest in a series of bets from the key Apple contract partner as it expands its base in the South Asian market.
K.T. Rama Rao, Telangana’s IT minister, said in a tweet that the investment from Foxconn will create 25,000 direct jobs in the “first phase.” Foxconn, which already manufacturers iPhones in India, won a bid to manufacture the AirPods in the country earlier this year, Reuters reported. It also bought land worth $37 million in Bengaluru earlier this month, according to local media reports.
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s financial incentives in recent years to drive local manufacturing have attracted commitments from Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron.
TechCrunch
Variety
Apple
Partner
Foxconn
Invest
India
Telangana
0
World
2023-04-20
India sees Apple nearly tripling investment, exports in coming years
World
2023-04-20
India sees Apple nearly tripling investment, exports in coming years
0
Variety
2023-03-16
Apple supplier Foxconn wins AirPod order, plans $200 million factory in India
Variety
2023-03-16
Apple supplier Foxconn wins AirPod order, plans $200 million factory in India
0
World
2023-04-26
South Korea's Yoon touts US tech partnership, secures $5.9 bln investment
World
2023-04-26
South Korea's Yoon touts US tech partnership, secures $5.9 bln investment
0
Variety
2023-04-18
Apple opens its first retail store in India but customer challenges persist
Variety
2023-04-18
Apple opens its first retail store in India but customer challenges persist
0
Variety
08:40
Hong Kong Disneyland revenue jumps 31% as domestic visitors hit record
Variety
08:40
Hong Kong Disneyland revenue jumps 31% as domestic visitors hit record
0
Variety
08:33
Ford says it will reduce costs to boost China business
Variety
08:33
Ford says it will reduce costs to boost China business
0
Variety
08:32
UK’s Space Forge debuts new reentry tech for in-space manufacturing satellites
Variety
08:32
UK’s Space Forge debuts new reentry tech for in-space manufacturing satellites
0
Variety
08:29
Blackstone sells IBS Software stake to Apax for $450 million
Variety
08:29
Blackstone sells IBS Software stake to Apax for $450 million
0
Variety
08:00
Cold-chain startup Figorr raises $1.5M, backs the roll out of data-driven perishables insurance
Variety
08:00
Cold-chain startup Figorr raises $1.5M, backs the roll out of data-driven perishables insurance
0
World
2023-01-03
Yasmina Zaytoun departs to represent Lebanon in Miss Universe 2023
World
2023-01-03
Yasmina Zaytoun departs to represent Lebanon in Miss Universe 2023
0
Middle East
08:46
Baghdad gets make-over as repairs kindle guarded optimism
Middle East
08:46
Baghdad gets make-over as repairs kindle guarded optimism
0
Lebanon News
07:02
Habib confirms that the Arab Fund loan will be paid in 3 stages in US dollars
Lebanon News
07:02
Habib confirms that the Arab Fund loan will be paid in 3 stages in US dollars
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
1
Press Highlights
02:10
FPM, LF, Kataeb: Progress towards an agreement on Jihad Azour
Press Highlights
02:10
FPM, LF, Kataeb: Progress towards an agreement on Jihad Azour
2
Lebanon News
07:02
Habib confirms that the Arab Fund loan will be paid in 3 stages in US dollars
Lebanon News
07:02
Habib confirms that the Arab Fund loan will be paid in 3 stages in US dollars
3
Press Highlights
03:03
Sanctions loom over Lebanon as presidential elections remain stalled
Press Highlights
03:03
Sanctions loom over Lebanon as presidential elections remain stalled
4
Lebanon News
05:47
Lebanon's economic crisis: Amin Salam calls for Arab support
Lebanon News
05:47
Lebanon's economic crisis: Amin Salam calls for Arab support
5
Lebanon Economy
11:07
Lost potential: The untapped benefits of Lebanon's marijuana industry
Lebanon Economy
11:07
Lost potential: The untapped benefits of Lebanon's marijuana industry
6
Variety
04:08
Lebanon dominates Arab Cup of Ice Hockey, triumphing in the final
Variety
04:08
Lebanon dominates Arab Cup of Ice Hockey, triumphing in the final
7
Middle East
12:36
Erdogan has intial lead in Turkey election but gap expected to narrow
Middle East
12:36
Erdogan has intial lead in Turkey election but gap expected to narrow
8
Variety
04:22
Among the 'Top 100 Travel & Tourism Leaders 2023,' Forbes features six Lebanese
Variety
04:22
Among the 'Top 100 Travel & Tourism Leaders 2023,' Forbes features six Lebanese
