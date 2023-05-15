Apple partner Foxconn to invest $500 million in India’s Telangana

Variety
2023-05-15 | 07:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Apple partner Foxconn to invest $500 million in India’s Telangana
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Apple partner Foxconn to invest $500 million in India’s Telangana

Foxconn will invest $500 million to set up manufacturing plants in the southern Indian state of Telangana, the latest in a series of bets from the key Apple contract partner as it expands its base in the South Asian market.

K.T. Rama Rao, Telangana’s IT minister, said in a tweet that the investment from Foxconn will create 25,000 direct jobs in the “first phase.” Foxconn, which already manufacturers iPhones in India, won a bid to manufacture the AirPods in the country earlier this year, Reuters reported. It also bought land worth $37 million in Bengaluru earlier this month, according to local media reports.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s financial incentives in recent years to drive local manufacturing have attracted commitments from Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron.
 

Variety

Apple

Partner

Foxconn

Invest

India

Telangana

LBCI Next
Cold-chain startup Figorr raises $1.5M, backs the roll out of data-driven perishables insurance
Fintech startup Brex was among the bidders for SVB’s early-stage and growth portfolios
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-20

India sees Apple nearly tripling investment, exports in coming years

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

Apple supplier Foxconn wins AirPod order, plans $200 million factory in India

LBCI
World
2023-04-26

South Korea's Yoon touts US tech partnership, secures $5.9 bln investment

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-18

Apple opens its first retail store in India but customer challenges persist

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
08:40

Hong Kong Disneyland revenue jumps 31% as domestic visitors hit record

LBCI
Variety
08:33

Ford says it will reduce costs to boost China business

LBCI
Variety
08:32

UK’s Space Forge debuts new reentry tech for in-space manufacturing satellites

LBCI
Variety
08:29

Blackstone sells IBS Software stake to Apax for $450 million

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
08:00

Cold-chain startup Figorr raises $1.5M, backs the roll out of data-driven perishables insurance

LBCI
World
2023-01-03

Yasmina Zaytoun departs to represent Lebanon in Miss Universe 2023

LBCI
Middle East
08:46

Baghdad gets make-over as repairs kindle guarded optimism

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:02

Habib confirms that the Arab Fund loan will be paid in 3 stages in US dollars

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app