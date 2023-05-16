Renowned investor Elad Gil on how the great AI race will likely shake out

Elad Gil, a successful founder and prolific investor, has already been called Silicon Valley’s biggest solo venture capitalist given the massive amounts of capital he has been investing in recent years, including on behalf of institutions that reportedly include Harvard’s endowment.



His track record goes a long way in explaining his quiet rise. For example, Gil invested in the Series A round of the highly valued payment software company Stripe 11 years ago and has invested in many of its subsequent rounds. He also snapped up stakes in the note-taking app Notion, the cloud collaboration platform Airtable, the military tech contractor Anduril, and the design tool Figma, which agreed to sell to Adobe for a whopping $20 billion last September — though Adobe is still working to sell Justice Department authorities on the deal’s merits.