Renowned investor Elad Gil on how the great AI race will likely shake out

Variety
2023-05-16 | 08:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Renowned investor Elad Gil on how the great AI race will likely shake out
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Renowned investor Elad Gil on how the great AI race will likely shake out

Elad Gil, a successful founder and prolific investor, has already been called Silicon Valley’s biggest solo venture capitalist given the massive amounts of capital he has been investing in recent years, including on behalf of institutions that reportedly include Harvard’s endowment.

His track record goes a long way in explaining his quiet rise. For example, Gil invested in the Series A round of the highly valued  payment software company Stripe 11 years ago and has invested in many of its subsequent rounds. He also snapped up stakes in the note-taking app Notion, the cloud collaboration platform Airtable, the military tech contractor Anduril, and the design tool Figma, which agreed to sell to Adobe for a whopping $20 billion last September — though Adobe is still working to sell Justice Department authorities on the deal’s merits.
 

Variety

Renowned

Investor

Elad Gil

How

Great

AI

Artificial Intelligence

Race

Will

Likely

Shake Out

LBCI Next
Japanese construction tech Aldagram nails down backing from Panasonic
Logitech launches the Logitech G Cloud gaming handheld in Europe
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-05-14

Stained glass window shows Jesus Christ with dark skin, stirring questions about race in New England

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-07

The ugly truth: How will larger depositors be repaid and what is the deposit recovery fund?

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-25

Cryptoverse: Investors pick their AI race horses

LBCI
Sports
2023-04-24

Farah says Great North Run will be his final race

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:38

Next level IVF treatment: What is in store for the future?

LBCI
Variety
09:38

Zoom announces Anthropic partnership to bring Claude chatbot to Zoom products

LBCI
Variety
09:36

IBM is buying Polar Security for $60M to bolster its tech in cloud data management

LBCI
Variety
09:34

Spotify expands AI-powered DJ feature to UK and Ireland

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-15

Deciding Turkey's fate in round two: Ogan's chance in the presidential election

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

French judge issues international arrest warrant for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:55

Salameh accuses Judge Buresi of legal violations, announces plan to challenge arrest warrant decision

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-15

Turkey's presidential election results: The rise of opposition

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

French judge issues international arrest warrant for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:55

Salameh accuses Judge Buresi of legal violations, announces plan to challenge arrest warrant decision

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Gebran Bassil and Imran Riza meet to address Syrian Refugee crisis in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:56

Jumblatt's vision for a consensus presidential candidate

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:03

Lebanon's presidential election: Balancing internal dynamics and external pressures

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:11

Lebanon fuel prices see slight drop

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:50

National Social Security Fund prohibits medical expenses in foreign currency

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:09

Lebanon central bank chief did not attend French fraud hearing -judicial source

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app