AWS to invest $12.7 billion in India

Amazon plans to invest $12.7 billion into its cloud business in India by 2030, the e-commerce group said Thursday, as it pushes ahead to scale up the AWS infrastructure in the key overseas market at a time when it has pared back several other services in the region.



The US giant, which earlier invested $3.7 billion on AWS infra in India and currently maintains two data center regions in the South Asian market, said its spending's will support 131,700 full-time jobs across roles such as engineering, telecommunications and construction.



Thursday’s announcement is a noteworthy escalation in AWS’s initial strategy. The cloud giant had earlier said that it will invest $4.4 billion on AWS in the South Asian economy.