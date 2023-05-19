OpenAI launches an official ChatGPT app for iOS

Variety
2023-05-19 | 06:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
OpenAI launches an official ChatGPT app for iOS
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
OpenAI launches an official ChatGPT app for iOS

ChatGPT is going mobile. OpenAI announced the launch of an official iOS app that allows users to access its popular AI chatbot on the go, months after the App Store was filled with dubious, unofficial services. The new ChatGPT app will be free to use, free from ads, and will allow for voice input, the company says, but will initially be limited to US users at launch.

Like its desktop counterpart, the ChatGPT app allows users to interact with an AI chatbot to ask questions without running a traditional web search, plus get advice, find inspiration, learn, research, and more. Given the issues with Apple’s own voice assistant, Siri, and Apple’s own lack of AI progress, the new release could push more users to try ChatGPT on their phones as their main mobile helper. The launch could also potentially impact Google, as the search engine today benefits from being the default search engine in Safari on Apple’s iPhone.
 

Variety

OpenAI

ChatGPT

Launches

Official

App

IOS

LBCI Next
Supreme Court rules in favor of Twitter and Google, avoiding the issue of Section 230 for now
Meta bets big on AI with custom chips — and a supercomputer
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-05-02

Nextdoor launches new ‘Assistant’ feature powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-26

OpenAI previews business plan for ChatGPT, launches new privacy controls

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-17

OpenAI’s ChatGPT Plus subscription launches in India

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-14

Anthropic launches Claude, a chatbot to rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
07:16

Samsung not planning to replace Google with Bing in phones - WSJ

LBCI
Variety
07:12

Why and how Odyssey Energy Solutions moved quickly

LBCI
Variety
07:10

African B2B e-commerce startup Sabi tops $300M valuation in new funding

LBCI
Variety
07:08

Gary Marcus is happy to help regulate AI for US government: “I’m interested”

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
09:19

Ukraine's Zelenskiy seeks support for peace plan at Arab League summit

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-11

Egypt's headline inflation rate increased to 32.7 percent in March

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-11

Tragic clash leaves four dead in Sad el-Bouchrieh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-20

Cabinet implements "mini Capital Control" to regulate bank transfers and withdrawals

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:57

Salameh stands ready for legal challenges, commits to currency stability, announces term-end departure

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:29

Interior Minister reveals that Lebanon received a warrant from Interpol to arrest Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:18

Lebanon's Interior Minister calls for Riad Salameh to step down

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:50

Demand for accountability: Calls for dismissal of Central Bank Governor intensify

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:36

A controversial presence: Syrian president to join Arab League Summit in Jeddah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:43

Behind the lens: Uncovering the challenges faced by journalists and photographers in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:04

The Lebanese Presidential File: Balancing regional interests and internal dynamics

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:41

Egyptian President reaffirms ‘continued support’ for Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More