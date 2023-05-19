Apple releases iOS 16.5 with a new sports tab in Apple News

Apple released iOS 16.5 to all users with a new sports tab in the Apple News app. The tab acts as a hub for scores, match schedules, and articles on your favorite sports teams.



The company said that tapping on My Sports score and schedule cards will redirect you to that specific game’s page with additional information about it.



iOS 16.5 also brings a new pride celebration wallpaper, and bug fixes for Podcasts in CarPlay, unresponsive Spotlight, and screen time syncing.